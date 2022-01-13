Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce separation after over 15 years together

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have announced their split. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

After almost five years of marriage, actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their separation.

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, let fans know about the separation on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the statement read.

“And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”

The couple finished the statement by saying their devotion to their kids is unwavering and they want to teach them what’s possible.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet began dating in 2005 after mutual friends introduced them. The couple had their first child in 2007 and their second in 2008.

They finally got married quietly in October 2017.

This was Jason Momoa’s first marriage and his only two children.

Fans believed the two were married in 2007, but they didn’t actually tie the knot until 10 years later.

For Lisa Bonet, this was her second marriage.

Bonet was previously married to singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz in 1987 and they remained married until 1993.

Bonet had one child before meeting Momoa in Zoe Kravitz. Zoe followed her mother into the acting business and will appear in The Batman this year as Catwoman.

Bonet was best known for her acting at a young age, playing Denise Huxtable on both The Cosby Show (1984-1992) and then A Different World (1987-1993).

She also appeared on the TV shows Life on Mars and Ray Donovan and the movies Angel Heart and High Fidelity.

She also appeared in the 2013 movie Road to Paloma with Jason Momoa.

Momoa enjoyed his breakout role on Baywatch: Hawaii and Stargate Atlantis before really hitting it big on Game of Thrones.

He has also starred in the DCEU as Aquaman and in 2021 starred in Dune.

Momoa always called marrying Lisa Bonet one of his greatest accomplishments.

“If someone says something isn’t possible, I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f***ing possible,’” Momoa told Esquire in 2019.