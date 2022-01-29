Jason Momoa proclaims love for stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz amid Lisa Bonet divorce

Jason Momoa at the Apple TV+’s See Premiere Screening at the Village Theater in 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is showing the love for his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz as she’ll soon appear on screens as another famous comic book character.

Kravitz plays the role of Catwoman in the newest Batman film coming to theaters in several months, and Momoa has shown his full support for her.

His latest remarks for his stepdaughter arrive several weeks after Momoa announced that he’d split from Zoe’s mother, Lisa Bonet.

Jason Momoa gushes over Zoe Kravitz role

On Thursday, Momoa took to his Instagram account to share a poster for the upcoming release, The Batman. It stars Robert Pattinson of Twilight fame for his debut in the role of the Caped Crusader.

Pattinson’s masked superhero is prominently featured on the poster, with three classic characters from the Batman comics below him. They include The Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell), and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz).

“so proud. can’t wait. march 4th love u zozo,” Jason Momoa wrote in a reshare of his daughter’s Instagram post.

“I love youuuuuuuuuu,” Kravitz responded showing the love back for her stepdad ahead of her next movie role.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @prideofgypsies/Instagram

The film officially releases March 4 with big expectations for the latest rendition in a long line of Batman movies. The Batman is the newest movie about the popular DC Comics character since Ben Affleck wore the Batsuit in 2017’s Justice League. Catwoman last appeared in director Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises in 2012 with Anne Hathaway in the role.

Momoa and Bonet announced split earlier this month

Momoa’s praise for stepdaughter Zoe arrives about two weeks after he and wife Lisa Bonet announced they were ending their marriage of over four years.

According to CNN’s report, the couple had been together for 16 years, reportedly first meeting back in 2005 at a jazz club. They are parents to 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf and 14-year-old Lola.

Based on what a source told ET, the couple had been struggling for some time, and their issues were “heightened” when Momoa was filming Aquaman 2.

“Jason and Lisa were struggling in their relationship for quite some time,” the source told ET. “When Jason was away filming Aquaman 2, their differences and issues were heightened. He was gone for a while and it definitely put additional stress on their relationship.”

The source also mentioned that they “still have love for each other and respect one another” despite their relationship struggles.

Zoe, 33, is Lisa Bonet’s daughter with Lenny Kravitz, whom she was married to from 1987 until 1993.

Momoa will get to watch as a proud stepdad when Zoe appears in The Batman on March 4. Towards the end of the year, Zoe will get to admire her father’s work in the sequel to his blockbuster Aquaman, as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in theaters on December 16.

One has to wonder if the duo will ever cross paths within DC’s universe since anything’s possible in the superhero world!