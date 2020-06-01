Robert Pattinson still has no idea what new spy thriller TENET is all about, despite starring in the movie

Robert Pattinson claims he has no idea what Christopher Nolan’s new movie Tenet is all about, despite the fact he stars in the spy thriller.

The Twilight star made the shock revelations while in an interview for Esquire with his co-star John David Washington. It’s not clear how serious Pattinson was with his comments, but a certain amount of self-deprecating humor was probably happening.

“It’s an incredibly complicated movie, like all of Chris’ movies. I mean, you have to watch them when they’re completely finished and edited three or four times to understand what the true meaning is.”

Robert Pattinson said he had ‘no idea’ what was happening in Tenet

Pattinson then admitted to going months without realizing what was going on. “When you’re doing them, I mean, there were months at a time where I’m like, ‘Am I… I actually, honestly, have no idea if I’m even vaguely understanding what’s happening’. I would definitely say that to John David.”

“On the last day, I asked him a question about what was happening in a scene, and it was just so profoundly the wrong take on the character. And it was like, ‘Have you been thinking this the entire time?'”

Pattinson admitted that co-star Washington probably knew what was going on better than he did. “There’s definitely a bond in the end in kind of hiding the fact that maybe neither one of us knew exactly what was going on. But then I thought, ‘Ah, but John David actually did know. He had to know what was going on’.”

Tenet is due for release on July 17, 2020.

Robert Pattinson should be back to work on The Batman soon

Pattinson is hoping to get back to work on Matt Reeves’s The Batman movie as soon as lockdown restrictions in the UK are lifted. Filming had already begun this January but was shutdown Mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic spread across Europe.

Pattinson was chosen as the new Batman in May 2019 after he reached a shortlist that included himself and Nicholas Hoult.

Last February, Reeves gave us a quick glimpse of what the new Batman should look like, and most fans seemed to agree that the new suit had an Arkham Knight feel to it. Many thought the design clearly referenced Rocksteady Studios’ 2015 video game Batman: Arkham Knight and the previous 2013 video game Batman: Arkham Origins.