Robert Pattinson or Nicholas Hoult: Who would make the better Batman?

Yesterday, Batman news broke the internet with the announcement that Robert Pattinson would be playing the lead role of Matt Reeves new take on Batman. As always the internet had a knee-jerk reaction to the casting announcement and a firestorm of responses fueled online discussions. Mostly because fans can’t separate the actor from his role in the Twilight Saga.

Shortly after, a follow-up report stated that Nicholas Hoult was also in the running to play the role. And while the reaction to his consideration wasn’t as strong, it gives a firm idea of what we can expect from the character in this new incarnation of Batman.

But who would be better suited to play the role of the Caped Crusader? Let’s take a look at both of these actors and analyze who would be the better choice for Matt Reeves‘ The Batman.

Robert Pattinson Batman: Why is he a good fit for the role?

When it comes to thinking about Robert Pattinson, there are plenty of reasons to doubt his ability to play the role. The most obvious is the fact his performance in Twilight was abysmal at best. Sparkly vampires aside, the Twilight actor has done a pretty stellar job breaking out of the mold since then. But for whatever reason, despite his accomplishments as of late, it seems the actor can’t escape the Twilight stigma.

What most people don’t realize is that since the days of his role as Edward, Robert Pattinson has gone on to work with various top tier directors such as David Cronenberg, Werner Herzog, James Grey, and even managed to score a role in the next Christopher Nolan film. In most of these projects, he has received critical acclaim for his performances.

One film in particular, titled Good Time, brought him much acclaim for his performance with reactions from critics calling his role, “one of the year’s finest and a revelation for anyone who has wanted to pigeonhole him as an actor.”

Nicholas Hoult Batman: Why should he play the caped crusader?

The reasons for Nicholas Hoult being Batman are far less debatable. The actor already has a thriving career in comic book films. Most notably in the X-Men franchise as the young version of Dr. Hank McCoy AKA Beast. Given his gentlemanly demeanor and charming personality, one can easily see him as a younger Bruce Wayne.

Just like Pattinson, the actor has shown his versatility over the past several years in projects like Mad Max: Fury Road, Tolkien, The Favourite, and much more. While he’s not an indie darling like Pattinson, he is very consistent in almost every role that he plays.

Who would make the better Batman?

Let’s be clear, both actors would do a fine job if hired to play Batman. Each of them has accomplished a great deal over the past several years and could bring wildly different takes to the role of Bruce Wayne.

However, the more interesting pick of the two would be Robert Pattinson. The reason being most people can visualize what a Nicholas Hoult Bruce Wayne would be like onscreen. Because it’s such a controversial and outside the box choice, it’s hard to see what Robert Pattinson would be like as Bruce Wayne. Therefore, it sets the imagination on fire about what his execution of Batman might be.

That being said, if Pattinson does get the role, he’ll have a major uphill battle with fans as far as proving his abilities to be the Dark Knight. In either case, one thing is for sure, The Batman will be a very different version then we’ve seen before on the big screen. For that alone, there are plenty of reasons to get excited about this.

The Batman currently has a release date of June 25, 2021.