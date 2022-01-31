Jason Mamoa is living the RV life after Lisa Bonet split — in friend’s front yard

Jason Mamoa was spotted coming out of a Ford RV parked in his friend’s front yard. The news comes after Jason announced his divorce from wife Lisa Bonet earlier this month.

The Aquaman star is believed to be living in the $750,000 van after photos from The Sun emerged of him wearing ripped, paint-stained clothing and entering the RV.

The Decked Out RV

The vehicle is reportedly parked in a friend’s front yard just miles away from the $3.5 million Topanga Hills home he used to share with Lisa and their two kids. He has previously used the black camper van while filming on location.

“He stays in it quite often and has opted to sleep in there instead of getting a hotel on set so he can be by the beach,” a source told The Sun. “He’s really not a private jet, luxury resort kind of guy.”

Jason even appeared at the premiere of Aquaman in the vehicle, back in 2018.

It isn’t your average RV, though. Jason reportedly had the luxury RV customized by EarthRoamer.

A Disheveled Jason

Jason looked significantly disheveled as he emerged from the RV. He sported a lilac-colored t-shirt with holes and white paint stains. His hair flowed past his shoulders and he wore thick-rimmed glasses.

Relationship with Lisa Bonet

Jason and Lisa announced their split two weeks prior to his recent spotting. The couple were together for 16 years and have two children, ages 13 and 14.

They first began dating in 2005 after meeting at a jazz club and married each other in October 2017.

The couple released a joint statement on Jason’s Instagram account, in a post that has since been deleted. They wrote: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times…A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception…feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail.”