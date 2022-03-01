Jason Momoa spotted out with Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum and his kids with Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa in New York City with stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz. Pic credit: Backgrid

Amid reports that he’s reconciling his marriage with Lisa Bonet, Aquaman star Jason Momoa was recently spotted out and about with stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz and her boyfriend, Channing Tatum.

Momoa’s kids with Lisa Bonet were also part of the outing to enjoy a dinner out together in New York City, and several photos have surfaced on the internet.

In addition, Momoa and Tatum showed support for Kravitz in her newest film, The Batman, by attending the movie’s premiere on Monday.

Jason Momoa heads out with his kids, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum

On Monday, a family dinner in NYC was part of the plan for actor Jason Momoa as he enjoyed time with his kids, stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz, and her boyfriend, Channing Tatum.

According to Daily Mail, Zoe, 33, wore a long brown coat with all black clothing underneath. That included “flowy trousers” and leather boots. She also wore a black face mask and had a black Yves Saint Laurent bag to accessorize.

She walked alongside her 13-year-old brother Nakoa-Wolf and 14-year-old sister Lola Iolani, per Daily Mail’s report.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Momoa, who appears in the Oscar-nominated Dune, wore a black leather jacket and turned-up jeans as he walked alongside Channing Tatum and chatted him up.

Tatum, who co-stars with Sandra Bullock in the upcoming film, The Lost City, wore a long charcoal grey wool coat over a navy jumper with black suit trousers.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Momoa appeared to be bonding quite a bit with Tatum based on recent photos and social media. According to US Magazine, Tatum and Kravitz have been dating since at least August 2021.

This past January, Zoe’s mother Lisa Bonet and stepdad Momoa announced they were ending their four-year marriage. The couple had been together for 16 years.

However, new reports have surfaced indicating that Momoa has moved back in with Bonet, and they’re now attempting to work things out.

Momoa and Tatum showed support for Zoe Kravitz in The Batman

Ahead of the New York City outing, Jason Momoa took to his Instagram to share several photos of himself alongside Channing Tatum on the tarmac at an airport. The two were preparing to travel to NYC for the premiere of Zoe’s brand new film, The Batman.

Momoa wore a cool leather jacket with jeans and a newsboy cap. Tatum looked casual and comfortable in a hoodie along with baggy jeans and a beanie.

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally @thebatman premiere,” he said in part of his caption.

“I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite. we are very grateful. ALOHA J and C,” Momoa wrote.

Zoe portrays the iconic Batman character, Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in Matt Reeves’ new psychological thriller take on the DC Comics character. Kravitz joins other stars to have held the role, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, and Anne Hathaway.

So far, reviews for The Batman have been leaning towards the positive side, with Rotten Tomatoes’ early reviews collection calling it one of the best comic book movies ever. The film, which also stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and Batman, opens in theaters on Friday, March 4.