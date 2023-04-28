Janet Jackson gets apology from Celtics star Jayson Tatum for postponed concert

The Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics seemingly caused a commotion for the legendary Janet Jackson and her fans as the teams caused her scheduled concert to get postponed.

The two teams were involved in a postseason battle in the Eastern Conference, which most fans thought the higher-seeded Celtics would sweep. However, they failed to take care of business on their home court in Boston.

Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young led his team to a feisty win at TD Garden, with his huge three-pointer in the game’s final seconds as the deciding factor.

That performance forced things to go to a Game 6, which per league rules, required the game to be played at the Hawks’ home arena, State Farm Arena.

However, Game 6 was left off the booking schedule for the venue, and instead, Jacket’s concert was scheduled to take place with many fans left waiting to rock with the Rhythm Nation singer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It also led to a comment from Young about the rescheduled concert and now an apology from Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum over the situation.

Trae Young reacted to Janet Jackson’s concert situation

Following this past week’s concert schedule issue, Young responded to the situation on Twitter, although there wasn’t an apology. Instead, Young seemed to suggest Jackson might come to watch him and the Hawks try to win another game.

“…sorry not sorry to this Legend.. Hope she can be at the game now!” Young said in a tweet that included a Bleacher Report tweet about Game 6 in Atlanta conflicting with Jackson’s concert.

😕 ..sorry not sorry to this LEGEND.. Hope she can be at the game now! 🫡 https://t.co/LiNGoRjQLR — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 26, 2023

Due to the conflict, the Hawks’ Game 6 took place on Thursday evening at State Farm Arena. Jackson’s concert was moved to Friday night at the venue. It is her second concert in Atlanta during her latest tour, as she performed the first of her two shows this past Wednesday night.

Adding to the issues for those attending Janet’s rescheduled show was the fact that she’s not the only singer performing in the area on Friday.

The latest stop for Taylor Swift on her tour was also set to take place Friday night at the nearby Mercedes-Benz Arena, likely causing more crowds, traffic, and issues in the area.

Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum apologize to Janet Jackson

While the Hawks were likely hoping for a repeat performance from Young and company, they ultimately fell short in their quest to force a Game 7. The Celtics’ All-Stars Tatum and Jaylen Brown led their team to a 128-120 win over Atlanta despite the Hawks getting that home-court advantage.

Brown tallied 32 points, five rebounds, and two assists. His teammate Tatum also went off, achieving a double-double of 30 points and 14 rebounds, to go with seven assists.

After the win, TNT’s Stephanie Ready interviewed Tatum on the court about the victory and his performance and brought up the situation with the singer’s show.

“I wanna send an apology to the legend Janet Jackson. We were supposed to close it out in Boston, she had to postpone her show. I hope she sees this. I apologize for that, but we got it done today,” Tatum said with a smile.

The Celtics also extended similar sentiments, as they shared a post of Tatum on Instagram, with the superstar player shrugging his shoulders.

“I’m sorry Ms. Jackson,” the caption reads, referencing the classic Outkast hit featuring that among the lyrics for its chorus.

The IG post collected over 159,000 likes and 560-plus comments from fans reacting to the song or the situation with the Hawks and Celtics.

With the win, the Celtics have eliminated Atlanta from the playoffs, possibly assisting with any other scheduling conflicts that would have occurred had they won the series.

Next up, Boston takes on Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, with no news of any concert schedule issues for the two teams.