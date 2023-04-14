Taylor Swift returns to stage following Joe Alwyn split

Taylor Swift put on a brave face as she stepped out on her Eras tour for the first time since announcing her split from her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Taylor and Joe reportedly ended their relationship after six years. The split allegedly occurred because Joe couldn’t adjust to Taylor’s level of fame. The sources added that the breakup wasn’t “dramatic.”

Proving that the show must go on, Taylor took the stage for a sold-out audience at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

With the Eras tour starting less than one month ago, Taylor has just begun getting momentum with her first concert series in five years.

She previously made appearances in Arizona, Nevada, and Texas, delighting Swifties along the way.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Performing for the third show of three, Taylor had some surprises up her sleeve for the 68,000 fans in attendance.

Taylor Swift performs the first show in Tampa after Joe Alwyn breakup

The 33-year-old performed a remarkable 44 songs from her illustrious career of nearly two decades. And with ten albums to choose from, Taylor had quite a bit of material to cover.

She also gave a beautiful rendition of a surprise song, with Speak Now thrilling the crowd.

While wearing a sparkly custom Versace leotard with thigh-high boots, Taylor belted her heart out for an entertained audience.

Taylor Swift returned to the stage following the alleged split with British actor Joe Alwyn. Pic credit: Backgrid

As Taylor performed a three-hour concert, her hair became progressively curlier.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Taylor referenced this, revealing, “So this is actually our first outdoor show on the Eras Tour. This is going to just get curlier and curlier.”

Taylor ended the performance with a bang — lighting up the Floridian skies with a fireworks display.

As for her personal life, Taylor has been characteristically tight-lipped. But fans may continue searching for clues with subsequent performances by the Pennsylvania native.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly split

Last week, news of Taylor Swift’s split from British actor Joe Alwyn dominated the headlines.

Sources suggested that while the two bonded over music, Taylor’s reignited fame following the pandemic was too much for Joe to handle.

The source revealed to Us Weekly, “Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world.”

Because of Taylor’s relationship with the spotlight, every move has the potential to be dissected.

The publication also reported that Joe didn’t like having to be “on all of the time.”

As for Taylor, she has two more sold-out performances in Tampa.