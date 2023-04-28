Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri have an unexpected reunion on stage

Janet Jackson’s legacy game is so strong right now.

Not only is she a living legend with a stack of albums and singles that everyone still loves, but she’s also on tour performing them.

The That’s the Way Love Goes hitmaker kicked off her Together Again Tour earlier this month in Hollywood at Hard Rock Live.

As previously reported, her huge set list proves that Miss Jackson is worth spending your coin on as she is performing a number of tracks she has never sung before.

Janet will continue the North American leg until late June and is expected to visit places such as Orlando, Nashville, Houston, Austin, New York, and Los Angeles, to name a few.

During her stop in Atlanta on April 26, she reunited with her ex-boyfriend, producer Jermaine Dupri, while on stage.

Jermaine Dupri danced on stage with Janet Jackson

It seems that Janet’s new tour is going to be full of surprises.

At the concert in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena, the Grammy Award-winning musician performed an album cut from her 2006 record 20 Y.O. titled Do It 2 Me.

The song was produced by her ex-boyfriend, Jermaine Dupri, who made an unexpected appearance at her show and danced on stage with Janet to the song.

Check out their interaction on stage below:

Even though rumors from time to time have suggested the pair are dating again, it appears Janet and Jermaine have settled their differences and have remained friends.

After Jermaine left the stage, Janet teased fans by playing a clip of a new, unreleased song that might be a part of a future project.

During another segment of the show, Janet was filmed singing her 1997 smash Together Again and was captured walking past Jermaine backstage and lightly smacking him in a playful way.

Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Get Touchy Backstage 👀

Full story: https://t.co/Whghz36Oa7 pic.twitter.com/2LVhtWoNXI — MajicATL (@majicatl) April 27, 2023

Jermaine Dupri admitted to being unfaithful during his relationship with Janet Jackson

In 2022, Janet released her own two-part documentary, JANET, with A&E and Lifetime and showed fans more of an insight into her relationship with Jermaine.

Jermaine himself appeared in the doc and admitted that he was “ruthless” during their seven-year romance, per The Source.

The hitmaker, who has also produced for the likes of Mariah Carey and Xscape, revealed that he didn’t remain loyal to the music icon.

“One of the weird things about dating Janet is that dating Janet attracts other women,” he expressed, adding “Girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her, which was really weird.”

Janet stated one of the reasons for their breakup was because Jermaine was always busy working and that there were times when she wasn’t getting “enough from him emotionally.”