Janet Jackson Together Again tour: Everything you need to know

It’s good news for Janet Jackson fans as the music powerhouse is back on tour.

In December 2021, she announced she would be hitting the road again on a tour titled Together Again with support from rapper Ludacris.

Named after her iconic single from her 1997 studio album The Velvet Rope, both of which peaked at No. 1 in the US, it seems Janet’s tour will celebrate her hugely successful career.

On April 14, the When I Think Of You hitmaker kicked off the North American leg in Hollywood at Hard Rock Live.

With her loyal fanbase, Janet’s new tour has been a trending topic on social media.

But where is she performing? And what is on the setlist?

Due to high demand, Janet announced extra shows after the first batch went on sale.

“Thank u guys for showing this tour so much LUV. Because of you, we had to add some more dates 😘,” she wrote on Instagram while attaching the official promotional poster.

After kicking off the tour in Hollywood at Hard Rock Live, Janet will perform a second show at the same venue on April 16 before going across North America for the next two months.

Other stops include Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, Austin, New York, and Los Angeles before finishing up in Seattle on June 21.

Full North American tour dates:

Fri April 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena

Sun April 16 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena

Wed April 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Fri Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Sat April 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

Tue April 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Wed April 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu April 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat April 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Sun April 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Tue May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed May 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sat May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sun May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Thu May 18 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

Fri May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tue May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

Sun May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Tue May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fri June 2 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat June 3 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun June 4 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed June 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri June 9 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat June 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sun June 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri June 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue June 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed June 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Janet Jackson is performing certain songs for the first time

With a back catalog as extensive as Janet’s, she has so many songs to choose from when putting together a setlist.

Of course, she’s performing the obvious classics — Together Again, That’s The Way Love Goes, Rhythm Nation, and All For You — but she is also bringing back some low-key bangers fans will have missed — Because Of Love, No Sleeep, and Diamonds — as well as some fan favorites that are making their tour debut.

Opening with her 2004 album title track Damita Jo for the first time, Janet is also treating her crowds to other songs she hasn’t ever performed — Enjoy, Do It 2 Me, and Like You Don’t Love Me.

The show is divided into six acts and consists of over 34 songs.

Full setlist:

Act One:

Damita Jo Together Again (DJ Premier Remix) Feedback So Much Betta If No Sleeep / Got ‘Til It’s Gone / That’s the Way Love Goes / Enjoy

Act Two

What Have You Done For Me Lately / Nasty The Pleasure Principle Because of Love When I Think of You / Diamonds The Best Things In Life Are Free Control

Act Three

When We Oooo (intermission interlude) Together Again (Deeper Remix) Come Back to Me / Let’s Wait Awhile Lonely / Funny How Time Flies (When You’re Having Fun) (Remix) Again Any Time, Any Place I Get Lonely (TNT Remix)

Act Four

The Body That Loves You” (interlude) (with elements of Runaway, You Want This, and Spending Time With You) Doesn’t Really Matter All for You Come On Get Up Free Xone / Throb Girlfriend/Boyfriend / Like You Don’t Love Me / Do It 2 Me So Excited

Act Five

New Agenda / The Knowledge Miss You Much Love Will Never Do (Without You) Alright / Escapade Scream Black Cat Rhythm Nation

Act Six: Encore

34. Together Again

Is Jackson Jackson performing overseas?

As of this writing, Janet’s Together Again tour has only been announced for North America.

However, as previously reported by Metro, the tour could make the superstar $70 million if she were to take her show overseas.