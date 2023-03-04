With a career that has lasted as long as Janet Jackson’s, there is a whole lot to celebrate.

Throughout her five-decade journey as an entertainer, the All For You chart-topper has achieved numerous number-one hits, multi-platinum-selling albums, back-to-back sold-out world tours, and starred in huge blockbuster movies.

For Janet’s latest Instagram post, she is honoring the 15th anniversary of her 2008 album Discipline.

The record, which featured the popular single Feedback, became her sixth album to top the US Billboard 200 chart.

“Hey u guys, I can’t believe it’s been 15 years. Thanks 4 all the luv n support. Let’s celebrate together. #Discipline15,” she wrote in her caption.

In the span of four days, Janet’s post proved to be really popular with her 7.2 million followers, racking up more than 117,000 likes and 2,400 comments.

Janet Jackson looks smoking hot

For Janet’s latest upload, the Why Did I Get Married? actor shared a throwback image from the album photoshoot for Discipline.

Known for successfully reinventing her image time and time again, Janet wowed in a black bikini top with rope wrapped around her midriff area.

She teamed the look with black pants and long, wet latex gloves that had Janet written down the left side in white paint.

To complete the spicy ensemble, Janet wore her soaking-wet dark locks down with a full fringe.

Captured in black and white, Janet posed in front of a plain backdrop and was snapped from the thighs up.

She rested her left arm beside her while biting the finger from her right hand. Janet gazed down for the image and made everything look effortless.

Janet Jackson fronted a Blackglama campaign

Janet has signed on to be the face of many brands. From Pepsi to Nutrisystem, this superstar has secured herself some major paychecks.

As of 2023, Janet is one wealthy woman, reportedly worth a staggering $180 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2010, Janet teamed up with Blackglama for their “What Becomes a Legend Most?” ad campaign, wearing numerous garments made out of fur in a series of breathtaking black and white images.

It appeared that the campaign was so successful as the following year, she collaborated with the designer again for a second time.

“It became clear in our discussions of who the Legend should be this year, that continuing the momentum with Janet made complete sense,” the CEO of Blackglama, Joe Morelli, said.

“She embodies glamour, luxury, and sophistication, everything that Blackglama stands for,” he continued.