Janet Jackson, 55, looks completely ageless for Allure: singer talks plastic surgery and her current lifestyle

Janet Jackson is gearing up for the release of her upcoming two-part documentary, JANET, that will premiere on January 28 with Lifetime and A&E.

The What Have You Done for Me Lately hitmaker has enjoyed a successful career as both a singer and actor. Born into one of the most famous families in the world, Jackson has managed to maintain as much privacy as possible.

The 55-year-old recently sat down with Allure magazine and graced their latest cover. For the interview, Jackson put some assumptions to rest and gave fans more of an insight into her life.

Janet Jackson hasn’t aged a day

Yesterday, Janet Jackson took to Instagram to share her stunning cover for Allure’s February issue.

The Grammy Award-winner wowed in an oversized cream puffer coat that featured a hood. Jackson rocked her signature black braids, which she first made iconic when starring as Justice in the 1990s movie Poetic Justice.

She accessorized her look with numerous rings and grabbed her jacket with both hands. Jackson gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and proved that she is a timeless beauty.

In just one day, her post racked up more than 51,000 likes and over 1,100 comments from her loyal fanbase.

Has Janet Jackson had plastic surgery?

“I’m very fortunate to have a very loyal and loving fan base. And I think they will always accept me for who I am,” Janet Jackson told Allure.

In the interview, Jackson opened up about a fan who suggested she had work done on her “distinctive” cheeks. She informed readers she hasn’t undergone any procedures to achieve the look she currently has. Instead, she’s been taking advice from her personal trainer, who insists if she was to lose weight, she would start to look “gaunt.”

The interviewer, Robin Givhan, stated Jackson said, “she will not overly fill, freeze or stretch her face, nor will she merely rely on good genes and luck.” With that being said, that doesn’t mean she won’t ever rule out going under the knife in the future.

“I don’t know when my day is coming, but at some point it’s going to come and I can choose which path I want to take. I do hope I age gracefully,” she continued.

In 2006, Jackson did admit to having a nose job when she was only 16 years of age during a television interview with Extra.

Where does Janet Jackson currently live?

Janet Jackson was born in Gary, Indiana. However, being the superstar that she is, she has been able to travel around the world numerous times.

Currently, the All For You singer lives in London, England, with her son, Eissa Al Mana, 5. The reason for moving to the countries capital city is because that’s where her child was born and goes to school.

Jackson has lived in London for six years but told Allure if she was able to pack up her things to move back to California, she would.

During the pandemic’s lockdown, Jackson told the magazine she learned how to drive in London, where they drive on the opposite side of the road.

JANET premieres on January 28 on Lifetime and A&E.