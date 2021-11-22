Janet Jackson net worth 2021: How much is the superstar worth and how did she earn her coin?

Janet Jackson’s net worth and how she’s earned so much money. Pic credit: ©imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Being the powerhouse entertainer that she is, Janet Jackson remains a hot topic for many reasons.

After teasing new music and a two-part documentary that will detail her personal life and career, the That’s The Way Love Goes chart-topper has continued to make headlines and have fans in awe of her.

With a career that is still going strong, how much is Miss Jackson really worth? Keep reading to find out.

Janet Jackson’s net worth in 2021

As of 2021, Janet Jackson is worth an astonishing $190 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Being that Jackson is an all-around entertainer, it comes as no surprise that she’s worth a fortune as she has landed herself big acting roles and sold millions of records and concert tickets around the globe.

How did Janet Jackson make her money?

Whether she liked it or not, Janet Jackson was born into the entertainment industry by default. And for that reason, she started working at a very young age.

While she may be primarily known for being a musician these days, she first captured the hearts of many as a child actor when playing the role of Penny in the ’70s sitcom Good Times. Jackson continued to impress when securing herself more parts in Diff’rent Strokes and Fame in the 1980s.

In later years, she became a regular face on the big screen when landing herself lead roles in Poetic Justice, Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, and Why Did I Get Married?, to name a few.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Just like her acting career, Jackson’s journey as a pop star didn’t go unnoticed either. To date, the Together Again hitmaker has released 11 studio albums, seven of which have reached the No. 1 spot on the US Billboard 200 chart. On the US Hot 100, Jackson is one of 10 acts to have achieved 10 or more chart-topping singles on the US Hot 100, per Insider. As of this writing, she is one of three artists to have a No. 1 album across the last four decades, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Jackson’s hugely successful music career unsurprisingly saw her sign some large music contracts. After her first deal with A&M Records was completed, she moved to Richard Branson’s label — Virgin Records — for $40 million in 1991, which was considered the largest music contract at the time.

Madonna and her older brother Michael Jackson later on signed deals for $60 million, but it didn’t take long for the Poetic Justice actor to sign the second-largest music contract in history. As previously reported by AP, Jackson renewed her contract with Virgin for $80 million in 1996 before releasing the iconic The Velvet Rope album.

Janet Jackson has made millions from touring in recent years

It may have been over six years since Janet Jackson released a new studio album, but she’s still earning a serious amount of cash from touring her legendary back catalog.

According to Pollstar, her 2017 “Unbreakable” tour grossed $33 million. The following year, she embarked on a new tour — “State of the World” — which racked up $11 million, per Ebony.

In 2019, Jackson performed in her first-ever Las Vegas residency — Metamorphosis — at the Park Theater. As noted by Billboard, the Runaway singer brought in $13 million from just 18 shows. On average, that means each show was making around $722,000.

With a new album and tour in the works, there is no doubt that Jackson will continue to rack up the money in the upcoming years.