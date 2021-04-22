Jana Kramer splits from Mike Caussin amid cheating scandal

After a contentious six year marriage, it’s the end of the road for Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

It’s official. Jana Kramer has filed for divorce from husband Mike Caussin.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old country music singer and actress announced that it’s the end of the road for her six-year marriage to the former footballer.

Jana announced the news in an emotional message on Instagram.

She wrote, “As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. ‘It’s time.’”

She continued, “Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love and rebuilding. I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful.”

Jana ended her message with, “I’ll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can’t fight it alone.”

‘He cheated and broke her trust’

The reason behind the split? A source told People that the divorce is due to infidelity, which mirrors their previous break-up back in August 2016.

“He cheated and broke her trust again,” the source revealed. “After fighting for the marriage for so long, she’s come to terms with the realization that his patterns were never going to change.”

“The focus now is on their kids,” they added.

Jana and Mike share two children together, Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2.

Mike Caussin previously opened up about sex addiction and strengthening their marriage

The split comes just seven months after the couple released their book The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.

In the book, the former football player spoke candidly about sex addiction, infidelity, and seeking treatment following a string of affairs.

“I’ve dated only a few women in my life,” wrote Mike. “Most of my relationships can be more described as ‘talking to,’ which essentially means we were sleeping together, but I never committed enough to get my feelings involved. And when I did commit, I inevitably cheated. I couldn’t be alone.”

“Now, I loved and still love being Jana’s husband, but early in the relationship I had no idea who I was anymore,” He added.

After a slew of cheating scandals, Mike went to rehab to help treat his sex addiction in 2016, and the spouses had been working on their relationship ever since.

