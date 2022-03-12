Jamie Lee Curtis lets it all hang out in Everything Everywhere All at Once: ‘I have never felt more free’ 

Jamie Lee Curtis shows her natural belly in new pictures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LJ Fotos/Admedia

Jamie Lee Curtis is letting it all hang out.

The actress posted a new photo to her Instagram that features her large, natural belly. The image is a far departure from typical Hollywood standards of stick-thin women. The Halloween actress wrote a lengthy caption that described why she chose to go filter-free.

Jamie Lee made several revelations in the Instagram caption, including that she has sucked in her stomach since age 11. She says she feels more physically and creatively free than ever.

Jamie Lee Curtis embraces her belly in Everything Everywhere

Jamie Lee Curtis added a new picture on the set of her newest film. She sported a large belly and made the conscious decision to be natural in the un-photoshopped picture.

Jamie Lee plays Deirdre Beaubeirdra, an IRS inspector in Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film opens at the 2022 SXSW Festival today.

Jamie Lee sat at an office desk, and she held a smiley face cookie in her hand with crumbs on her lips. She wore a mustard yellow shirt, light yellow vest, yellow bead necklace, and red nail polish. She wrote a lengthy caption about the film and why she made the eye-opening decision to reveal her natural body.

She said in part, “In the world, there is an industry — a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry — about hiding things. Concealers. Body-shapers. Fillers. Procedures. Clothing. Hair accessories. Hair products. Everything to conceal the reality of who we are.”

She continued that for the new movie, she encouraged a natural look. She shared the shocking revelation that she has sucked in her stomach since age 11. She said, “And my instruction to everybody was: I want there to be no concealing of anything. I’ve been sucking my stomach in since I was 11 when you start being conscious of boys and bodies, and the jeans are super tight.”

She finished the caption by detailing the freeing nature of releasing her muscles and being as she is. She said,” I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality. That was my goal. I have never felt more free creatively and physically.”

Jamie Lee Curtis praises Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis recently made headlines after praising Lindsay Lohan. She starred with Lindsay in the Disney remake of Freaky Friday nearly 20 years ago.

Jamie Lee says that she is still in touch with her former co-star, Lindsay Lohan. Jamie Lee referred to Lindsay’s recently announced engagement to Bader Shammas.

Jamie Lee said, “She is a great talent. And she’s had a lot on her plate at a very young age. It seems like she is settling into a really happy domestic life — she’s engaged.”