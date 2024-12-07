Jamie Foxx breaks silence on health scare in new Netflix special

Jamie Foxx, the acclaimed actor and comedian, is set to candidly discuss his harrowing medical emergency in his upcoming Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, premiering on December 10.

This marks Foxx’s return to stand-up comedy after more than two decades, offering fans an intimate glimpse into his near-fatal health scare.

In April 2023, while filming the Netflix movie Back in Action in Georgia, Foxx experienced a severe medical complication that led to his hospitalization.

The incident began with a sudden, intense headache, prompting him to seek an Advil from a friend.

Unbeknownst to him, this would lead to a prolonged medical crisis. Foxx later recounted, “I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything,” highlighting the severity of his condition.

The legendary actor’s condition remained a mystery to the public during his hospital stay.

Jamie Foxx was spotted in downtown Phoenix, where he told a small group of people that on April 11th, 2023, he had a bad headache, asked a friend for an Advil, and then woke up 20 days later with no memory of what happened. pic.twitter.com/wIhuvN9hCC — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 1, 2024

Jamie Foxx was ‘seconds away from death’

Audience member Demecos Chambers, who attended a taping of the special in Atlanta this past October, shared details of Foxx’s account to PEOPLE, revealing that the 56-year-old star described being “seconds and moments away from death” when he suddenly collapsed.

Chambers recounted Foxx’s explanation of the incident, attributing the collapse to severe exhaustion. “His body was just completely worn out,” Chambers recalled Foxx saying, noting the toll of age and physical strain.

The harrowing experience reportedly began when Foxx lost consciousness in an elevator. His recovery from the ordeal required intensive rehabilitation, a journey he delves into during the special, blending humor and resilience.

His daughter, Corinne Foxx, played the guitar for him daily, a gesture he believes played a crucial role in his recovery.

Upon regaining consciousness weeks later, Foxx had to relearn basic motor skills, revealing the extent of his health crisis.

Jamie Foxx’s return to the comedy stage after 20 years

The upcoming special, directed by Hamish Hamilton, blends humor with vulnerability as Foxx shares his journey from the brink of death to recovery.

He expresses deep gratitude to those who supported him, turning the performance into a heartfelt thank-you to his fans. The special is described as “a celebration of resilience, humor, and the power of community, reminding us all of the healing power of laughter.”

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… is Foxx’s first stand-up special since 2002, marking a significant return to the stage. The special not only delves into his health scare but also delivers his signature comedic style, featuring stand-up routines, dancing, and musical performances.

Audience members who attended the October taping in Atlanta noted that despite the serious subject matter, Foxx infused humor throughout, maintaining the essence of a stand-up comedy show.

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Tuesday December 10.