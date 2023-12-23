Cameron Diaz addresses rumors she feuded with Jamie Foxx before his health scare

Cameron Diaz has shut down rumors that she and Jamie Foxx had a feud while filming Back In Action earlier this year.

For Diaz, it marked her return to the screen after ten years away, as she’d previously announced her retirement.

She last appeared in 2014’s Annie, also starring Foxx. However, rumors of her co-star’s behavior earlier this year suggested Diaz was on the receiving end of his tirades, and it had her ready to quit appearing in movies again.

Speculation arrived during the filming that he had an on-set meltdown, and several workers were fired during the production.

That was just before Foxx suffered a health scare, which some believed might have been a stroke at first. It was later described in an update as a “medical complication” by his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

However, Diaz has now dispelled the rumors that Foxx feuded with her, and she sang his praises during a recent interview.

Diaz addresses rumors of Jamie Foxx issues during Back In Action filming

Speaking on Molly Sims’s Lipstick on the Rim podcast earlier this week, actress Cameron Diaz had nothing but positive things to say about her friend and co-star.

“Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much,” Diaz said, adding, “He’s such a special person, and he’s so talented, so much fun. I really hate all the things that were being said about our set, which at the time you just want to scream at the top of your lungs like, ‘Guys! What are you talking about?'”

The speculation about Foxx’s on-set meltdown arrived with The Sun’s report, which indicated the actor’s issues with the production led to an executive producer, an assistant director, a unit director, and Foxx’s driver getting fired.

It also was rumored to have made Foxx unpopular with many people on set in London, where the movie was filming. A major explosion scene was shot on London’s Thames River for the film.

However, there weren’t any explosions by Foxx on set, and it wasn’t causing Diaz to want to retire from movies again, as rumors suggested. Diaz said that was not the case, as everybody loves Foxx, and he acted like “a professional on every level.”

“The hiccups that happened throughout production are the natural kinds of things that happen, but nothing got delayed other than, obviously, toward the end. And that’s something that is not my place to speak about,” she said.

Foxx had his health scare after rumors hit

In April, Foxx was mysteriously hospitalized, leading to concern about the actor, as he remained out of the public spotlight with very few updates.

One of the first updates arrived from his daughter, indicating her dad had “experienced a medical complication.” However, that was all that was shared about the actor’s situation.

With Foxx and his family remaining quiet on what was happening, rumors from unknown sources took over headlines, some suggesting that Foxx’s inner circle might be “preparing for the worst.”

At one point, it was learned he had been released from the hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, and began to spend time at a rehabilitation facility in Chicago, Illinois.

Several weeks later, he was spotted publicly in Chicago for the first time in months. He eventually released a video update on his social media to thank fans and followers for their support during the rough health journey he’d been on.

More recently, Foxx made his first major public appearance at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements event in Los Angeles, California.

He accepted the Vanguard Award for his role in The Burial at the event. While on stage, he gave an emotional speech about how it felt for him to be there after his difficult health issues earlier this year.

“It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It’s different,” Foxx said during his speech, adding, “I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over. … I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel, too; I don’t know where I was going.”