Jamie Foxx shares health update after ‘unexpected dark journey’

Jamie Foxx is letting fans know that his road to recovery is ongoing, but he’s finally feeling like himself again following his health scare and hospitalization months ago.

The Oscar-winning actor shared another message via social media, one of several since he began appearing in public again.

Taking to Instagram (below), Foxx shared a carousel post featuring himself in a bucket hat, white v-neck t-shirt, and Aviator shades as he held a pair of red Crocs and leaned against a wooden frame.

The actor appeared in great physical shape months after his April collapse and subsequent hospitalization in Atlanta, Georgia.

He also seemed to be on vacation with others, as several individuals were noticeable in the recent photos he shared.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Foxx didn’t geotag his location but received an outpouring of feedback, including continued support from his fans, friends, and followers on the ‘Gram.

Jamie Foxx said he can ‘see the light’ after a ‘dark journey’

The 55-year-old star of Ray, Who Cloned Tyrone, and Strays, indicated he’d been on a challenging path since his health scare but that things were looking much better.

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light…,” Foxx wrote in part of his IG caption.

He thanked everyone for reaching out with “well wishes and prayers” throughout his hospitalization, recovery, and rehabilitation.

“I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day…,” Fox said and closed his caption with hashtags #swipeleft, #imbackandimbetter, and #nobaddays.

Foxx’s latest post picked up over 648,000 likes and 22,000-plus comments from followers, fans, and friends, expressing various sentiments.

His post arrives a week after the actor drew backlash for a cryptic social media post which some thought included antisemitic comments. However, Foxx later clarified that he was referring to a situation with a friend and apologized to the Jewish community for any remarks.

“I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent,” he said, adding, “To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more.”

“I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended,” he also wrote.

With Foxx’s latest IG post came a flurry of comments, many of which expressed positive words and support for the actor. Among them were multiple reality TV stars, TV personalities, and celebrities.

“Bless you my friend !!!” wrote fellow actor Jeremy Renner, who survived a scary health incident involving a snow plow in early January.

“Love you my brother God .. whew .. is,” wrote Meagan Good with emojis, while Sherri Shepherd told Foxx, “we love you!”

“Yes He is!!! Glad you’re better, wrote actress Octavia Spencer.

Pic credit: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram

Foxx’s health scare arrived in early April while filming for a Netflix movie, Back in Action, in Atlanta. The actor reportedly collapsed while there, leading to his hospitalization to treat what his family described as a “medical complication.”

The actor and his family remained silent throughout much of his recovery, with one update arriving from his daughter, Corinne Foxx, to clear up rumors about her dad’s health situation.

He eventually moved to a rehabilitation facility in Chicago, Illinois, where he continued his recovery. As of last month, Foxx began to appear in public again, including a boat ride on the Chicago River and other outings in the city.

In July, Foxx also shared a video update about his health, talking about the scary situation he’d been going through. The actor indicated he “went to hell and back” during his time away from the public spotlight and thanked everyone for their love, prayers, and support.

His latest update arrives just as his newest movie, a live-action dog comedy called Strays, hits theaters. Foxx voices a dog named Bug. Other actors in the R-rated film include Will Ferrell, Isla Fisher, Ray Park, and Will Forte.