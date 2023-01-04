Jeremy Renner is bruised and bloody in a hospital selfie after snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner pictured at a Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Actor Jeremy Renner is on the road to recovery and shared a selfie of himself in a hospital bed to put well-wishers’ concerns at ease.

The 51-year-old actor appeared bloody and bruised in the photo but seemed in good spirits.

The Hawkeye star suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, which required surgery.

He was airlifted to a hospital following the tragic accident and was left in critical but stable condition.

In a new social media post, the first since his accident, he thanked his supporters for their messages.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Renner wrote on Instagram, “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

The post has gathered over 5.1 million likes and over 216,000 comments at the time of writing this report.

On Tuesday, Samantha Mast, Renner’s publicist, provided more details on the accident that landed the Hollywood star in critical care.

The actor was near his Nevada home, moving snow from a private driveway on Sunday when the accident occurred as he was trying to make a clear path for his family to leave after a holiday celebration.

“Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits,” Mast said in a statement released Tuesday, per CNN.

“He remains in ICU in critical but stable condition. He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts while he heals with his close loved ones.”

Jeremy Renner was run Over by 14,300-Lb. Snowplow

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a press conference that the actor used his PistenBully, or snowcat, to help move snowfall from the night before that left his vehicle stuck, according to PEOPLE.

After he successfully towed his vehicle, he got out of the snowcat to speak with a family member.

Balaam stated that the 14,330-pound PistenBully began to roll, and Renner attempted to get back into the driver’s seat of the large vehicle, which is when he was run over.

The sheriff’s department determined that the incident was a tragic accident and that no foul play was involved.

Despite the horrific injuries, Balaam said Renner wasn’t impaired, and the department is in possession of his PistenBully for analysis to determine whether a mechanical failure may have led to the accident.

Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, and Chris Evans send their well wishes to Jeremy Renner

Several Hollywood stars sent their good wishes to Renner after he shared a selfie from his hospital bed.

Chris Pratt wrote in the comment section, “Continued prayers your way brutha. ♥️”

American directors Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed four MCU movies, some of which Renner starred in also reacted to the IG post, adding, “Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery ♥️.”

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor alongside Renner’s Hawkeye, wrote, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!”

Chris Evans, the Captain America actor, praised Renner’s resilience, writing, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy ❤️.”

Pic credit: @JeremyRenner/Instagram

Renner’s celebrity friends were among the thousands who left sweet messages for the recovering actor.