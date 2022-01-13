Jake Gyllenhaal is taking shots at Taylor Swift in his latest magazine photos

Jake Gyllenhaal at the Spider-Man Far From Home premiere in Los Angeles, CA. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

In his latest photoshoot, speculation has arisen that actor Jake Gyllenhaal may be responding to Taylor Swift’s 10-minute song All Too Well that seems to address him.

The actor appears in a magazine’s pages touting the top acting talents of 2022, and a particular accessory in the photo along with a social media post’s caption had many people wondering if he was aiming at Swift.

The potential shots being fired back at Swift’s song come after a source previously mentioned Gyllenhaal had no interest in gossip or drama like that.

Jake Gyllenhall appears in magazine feature with curious photo

The latest speculation about Jake Gyllenhaal’s potential shots at Taylor Swift and her fans comes as the actor appears in W Magazine. Gyllenhaal is featured in their Best Performances of 2022 section, which includes 35 actors considered at the forefront of the industry.

Gyllenhaal starred as Joe Baylor in The Guilty in 2021. He’s filming The Interpreter and has another film, The Division, in pre-production right now.

Each actor in W Mag’s feature has several photos with an article. One of Jake’s pics features the actor in a crimson button-down Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane shirt, with damp hair, and a pair of red heart shades by Takesh sitting on his head.

The shades are drawing comparisons to those worn by Taylor Swift in her music video for 22, which is why many people were quick to think the 41-year-old Gyllenhaal was firing back at the singer and her Swifties.

Not only that, but W Mag originally used a clever caption which included “Red (Jake’s Version).” However, according to a fan, whoever runs the IG account must’ve edited out those particular words in the caption.

Pic credit: @wmag/Instagram

What did Swift say about Gyllenhaal on All Too Well?

This past November, Taylor Swift released an uncut 10-minute version of her 2012 song All Too Well, which added about five more minutes than the original. Many people believe the song refers to her relationship with ex Jake Gyllenhaal.

The song arrived on Red (Taylor’s Version), the second of the singer’s re-recorded albums as she attempts to own the rights to all of her albums.

Taylor appeared in a 2012 interview to promote the album on Good Morning America. During that interview, GMA’s George Stephanopoulos said he knew Taylor wouldn’t say who the song is about, but he “read somewhere” that All Too Well was “designed to make the ex absolutely crazy.”

A fan question during the GMA interview asked Taylor Swift which song was the hardest one to write on Red, and that was the one.

“All Too Well was the hardest to write because it took me a really long time to filter through everything I wanted to put in the song without it being a 10-minute song, which you can’t put on an album,” Swift said then. “I wanted a story that could work in the form of a song, and I called my co-writer Liz Rose and said, ‘Come over, we’ve gotta filter this down,’ and it took me a long time to get it.”

While she couldn’t release a 10-minute version then, she did with her 2021 Red (Taylor’s Version) album, and it seems to delve more into her former relationship with Gyllenhaal.

“Anytime now, he’s gonna say it’s love / You never called it what it was / Til we were dead and gone and buried. Check the pulse and come back swearing it’s the same, after three months in the grave,” Swift sings in a brand new verse on the song.

The song’s chorus includes even more words about Swift’s relationship, presumably with Gyllenhaal.

“And there we are again / When nobody had to know / You kept me like a secret / But I kept you like an oath / Sacred prayer and we’d swear to remember it all too well,” Swift sings.

In another part of the song, Swift mentions that an age difference may have been the reason for the breakup. Gyllenhaal was 30, and she was 21 at the time of their breakup in 2010. Their relationship lasted for only several months.

“You said if we had been closer in age / Maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die,” Swift mentions in her song, adding, “And I was never good at telling jokes / But the punchline goes / I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age” in the final verse.

Insider said Gyllenhaal ‘has no interest’ in the gossip

When Taylor’s re-recorded album featuring the extended version of All Too Well arrived several months ago, an E! News report cited a source saying that Jake Gyllenhaal was paying it no mind.

“Jake has no interest in any of it,” the insider shares. “He doesn’t read gossip or pay any attention to that.”

Despite the above comments from the insider, Jake’s latest photoshoot certainly seems to be taking some shots. While it was likely the decision of those in charge of the magazine’s photoshoot, he certainly could’ve said no if he felt it was an inappropriate look.

That said, someone clearly felt the need to remove that “Red (Jake’s Version)” from the Instagram post, showing possibly they didn’t want to add fuel to any fiery drama with Taylor Swift, or Jake and his people requested they change it.