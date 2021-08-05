Jake Gyllenhaal trends as Taylor Swift opens the Red vault

Swifties are remembering the time when Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift dated. @jakegyllenhaal/Instagram

It has been an eventful year for Taylor Swift fans. The 31-year-old singer-songwriter has been busily re-recording her old albums in response to a messy legal battle with record executive Scooter Braun. Recently, Swift took to Twitter to announce the forthcoming release of her Red album.

Swift originally released Red in 2012, and it features the hit songs We Are Never Getting Back Together, Begin Again, and I Knew You Were Trouble. Her new version is expected to drop on all music streaming platforms on November 19, 2021. Most recently, it was announced that there would be 10 unique tracks on the album written at the time of the album’s original release.

Among these tracks include her charity single “Ronan,” which was written for four-year-old Ronan Thompson, who passed away due to complications related to cancer. Other songs include collaborations with singers Pheobe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, and Chris Stapleton.

What does Jake Gyllenhaal have to do with this? Well, included in Swift’s “vault songs” is a 10-minute recording of her song “All Too Well” — which was rumored to be written for the actor.

What are fans saying?

Country-singer-turned-pop-singer Taylor Swift gave fans a sneak peek into her re-recording of her emotional album Red. This album is filled with songs about heartbreak, betrayal, and rediscovery. As Swift is known for her narrative lyrics, she takes her fans on a journey about being a lively 20-something year old.

Featured on Red is the song All Too Well, which is rumored to be about Brokeback Mountain actor Jake Gyllenhaal. This song contains heavy lyrics such as, “Time won’t fly, it’s like I’m paralyzed by it. I’d like to be my old self again, but I’m still trying to find it.”

Teasing her forthcoming re-recording of the album, Swift referred to the song’s lyrics in a post on Twitter. She wrote, “casually cruel in the name of being honest,” while sharing some code words that reveal hints about what’s coming next.

Fans instantly gained momentum, spending the following hours solving the puzzles that Swift revealed from her “vault.” Some collaborated on social media accounts. They were also quick to share their excitement about the updated version of “All Too Well,” pulling Gyllenhaal into the conversation.

Entertainment writer Cole Delbyck wrote, “Jake Gyllenhaal trying to decode Taylor’s clues to see if he’s going to get dragged again on the new version of All Too Well.”

jake gyllenhaal trying to decode taylor's clues to see if he's going to get dragged again on the new version of all too well pic.twitter.com/LocC8spzwb — Cole Delbyck (@coledelbyck) August 5, 2021

Another fan added, “Jake Gyllenhaal watching that Taylor will release #alltoowelltaylorsversion in the next weeks.”

Jake Gyllenhaal watching that Taylor will release #alltoowelltaylorsversion in the next weeks pic.twitter.com/SbHc9BWHER — Fearlessly, Dani🧣 (@sparklingnight_) August 5, 2021

A third fan chimed in, speaking directly to the actor. They penned, “Jake Gyllenhaal, you made this mess now you have to figure it out, I won’t take responsibility for your mistakes.”

@/jakegyllenhaal you made this mess now you have to figure it out, i won't take responsibility for your mistakes. https://t.co/2C7jBUQAno — ily⁷ 🧣n.1×9 (@31221lala) August 5, 2021

What happened between Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift?

As depicted in “All Too Well,” things ended quite messily between the celebrity couple and is still a sore spot for Swifties. Gyllenhaal and Swift dated for roughly a year, according to Billboard.

The outlet also suspects that her song The Last Time is about their relationship. In this song, Swift sings, “This is the last time I’m asking you this, put my name at the top of your list. This is the last time I’m asking you why you break my heart in the blink of an eye.”

While not much has been confirmed about the relationship between the two, Swift has confirmed that Red is predominately a heartbreak album. On an Instagram post, she wrote, “I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly.”

Swift continued to add, “Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end.”

Red (Taylor’s Version) is expected to debut on November 19, 2021.