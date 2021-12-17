Kim Kardashian calls Taylor Swift’s new music ‘super cute and catchy’ years after their feud

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift began feuding in 2016. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian recently confirmed her long-term feud with Taylor Swift is over.

Several years after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the “All Too Well” singer began feuding, the 41-year-old reality star praised Swift’s body of work. In 2016, their beef started when Kardashian defended her now estranged husband, Kanye West.

In December 2021, the SKIMS founder proved she has moved on past her and Swift’s past hostile exchanges.

Kim Kardashian claims she ‘really likes’ Taylor Swift’s music

During a Dec. 16 podcast interview with Bari Weiss, Kardashian participated in an episode called “The Power of Kim Kardashian.” On the show, Weiss asked Kardashian if she had a favorite song of Swift’ in the speedy round. Although she couldn’t think of a specific tune, the mother of four said she has several of the “Red” singer’s songs on her phone.

“I really like a lot of her songs,” she said. “They’re all super cute and catchy. I’d have to look in my phone to get a name.”

Kardashian also took time in the interview to highlight West’s work. When asked about her favorite albums from Ye, she declared Yeezus as the best project but gave My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy an honorable mention. In November 2020, Kardashian shared that West wrote one track, “Lost In The World,” as a poem for her 30th birthday in 2010.

“Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had them in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday,” she wrote on Instagram. “He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything!”

What happened between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift?

Swift’s troubles with the Kardashian-Jenner family started with West in 2009. During the MTV Video Music Awards that year, the Donda rapper interrupted the Folklore performer’s acceptance speech for Best Music Video. While on stage, West claimed the honor should’ve gone to Beyonce instead of Swift. Ye’s comment sparked a decades-long feud, with Swift mentioning being embarrassed by him in multiple songs.

In 2016, West mentioned the Blank Space artist in his song, Famous. After West’s lyrics called Swift a “b***h” and suggested having sex together, the single reignited their feud.

Once the song dropped, the singer claimed she didn’t authorize Ye to use her name or likeness in his music video. However, Kardashian shared via voice recordings that Swift knew of the lyrics. Since then, the Wests and Swift continued to have opposing views, and she discussed the feud in her 2020 song, Evermore. That same year, the entire 25-minute call between them proved the Gold Digger rapper never asked her permission to say “b***h.” Once the call resurfaced, Kardashian scolded Swift for rehashing the issue amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now,” “I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying,” the KKW Beauty CEO said of Swift.



Kardashian continued defending her and West’s actions in several more tweets. In February 2021, the reality star filed for divorce from the All of the Lights rapper after six years of marriage.