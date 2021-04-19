Taylor Swift thanks fans for making Fearless (Taylor’s version) number one

Taylor Swift said she is in the studio working on her next rerecorded album. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Taylor Swift hopped onto Twitter yesterday to thank fans for making her rerecording of Fearless so successful and to say that she is in the studio working on her next album now.

The Willow singer, 31, has been working hard to rerecord her first six albums and fans did not disappoint with their support for the artist, helping to bring Fearless (Taylor’s version) to the number one spot on the charts.

This is now the ninth number one album for Swift and her third album to hit the number one spot in less than a year, a record for a female recording artist. Aside from her rerecording of Fearless, the other eight albums to strike number one were Fearless (the original), Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

Working hard

“Been in the studio all day recording the next one – it’s really so amazing what you all have done here,” Swift tweeted, sharing some hands-together emojis along with an attachment of Billboard’s announcement that the singer hit number one with Fearless this past week.

Swift’s past experiences have helped her reflect on her younger days in the industry with more perspective. She spoke with Entertainment Tonight in March, just before hitting the Grammy’s stage as a performer and awards-hopeful. Swift shared what her time in the musical fast lane has taught her and what she would tell herself if she could go back in time.

“I think the advice I would give myself when I was younger is probably to, when things get hard, always focus in on how much I love music,” Swift shared with ET’s Keltie Knight.

“That has been the thing that, no matter what, has protected me from any of the other outside things that have made me feel strange. I’ve never had a problem with the general fact of making music or playing music. I’ve never stopped loving it. It’s been the outside stuff that has made me feel down at times.”

Fans are in a tizzy about possible clues left in Colbert interview

As fans clamor for more updates and news from Swift, the singer has been relatively vague about the next album to follow in the footsteps of Fearless. She recently sent the internet on a wild goose chase as fans speculated about possible clues the singer may have left during a seemingly informative interview with Stephen Colbert.

Although her chat did not offer true specifics or confirmation of the next album’s due date and title, Swift fans were quick to draw their own conclusions about the cryptic banter the singer shared with Colbert. Taking all the numbers and locations Swift casually dropped into the conversation, some fans decided that she was hinting at the next rerecorded album being 1989, with a release date of May or June, according to the rumor mill.

Billboard shared the news of Swift’s success on their social media page. Pic credit: Twitter@billboard

Taylor Swift tweeted to thank fans for their support and announce she’s working on a new rerecorded album. Pic credit: Twitter@taylorswift13

A fan posts their thoughts about Swift’s chat with Colbert. Pic credit: Twitter@ashleytwhite

While Swift gave no further information to her loyal following in her recent tweet, fans will certainly be on the edge of their seats waiting to hear more news of the next title and release date.