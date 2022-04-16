Iyanna Mayweather pleads guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, no jail time likely

Yaya is Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s eldest daughter. Pic credit: @WORLDSTARHIPHOP/YouTube

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna ‘Yaya’ Mayweather, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing Lapattra Lashai Jacobs in April 2020.

As previously mentioned on Monsters & Critics, Yaya Mayweather assaulted Lapattra at rapper NBA YoungBoy’s home over a love rivalry. She was facing years in prison after being arrested following the incident.

Mayweather, 21, shares a child with YoungBoy and the victim in the stabbing also has a kid with the rapper.

Yaya gave birth to a baby boy born in January last year after splitting with NBA YoungBoy.

Iyanna Mayweather gets no jail time in plea deal agreement

The daughter of Floyd Mayweather took a plea bargain and is set to face a judge for a hearing scheduled for June 16.

Court documents obtained by Page Six reveal Iyanna agreed to the prosecutor’s recommended punishment, which is six years of probation, 40 hours of community service, and “no harassing, threatening or abusive contact” with Lappatra Jacobs.

“We resolved the case between Iyanna and the state,” Iyanna’s attorney told Entertainment Tonight.

“The agreement calls for Iyanna to be on deferred adjudication for a period of six years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behavior.”

Iyanna, who was 19 at the time of the incident, was arrested after allegedly going to YoungBoy’s Houston home at about 1:30 AM in June 2020 and confronting Jacobs, who was with him.

Yaya claimed she was the rapper’s fiancee and demanded Jacobs leave the house. An argument ensued in a kitchen where Yaya was reportedly armed with two knives.

Jacobs reportedly approached Yaya, who is then said to have charged at her and stabbed her twice with each knife.

Jacobs was transported to a hospital where she underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries. Yaya was booked in Houston’s Harris County jail before she posted bond.

NBA YoungBoy has eight children with seven women

NBA YoungBoy reportedly has eight children with seven women, but the exact number is unknown. The 22-year-old’s child with Yaya, Kentrell Jr., is the youngest confirmed child of the rapper.

He is also a father to Kodi Capri with Drea Symone, Armani, and Kayden with a woman named Nisha, Kacey with Jania Bania, and Taylin with Nia.

The rapper has a son named Kamiri with Star Dejanee. NBA YoungBoy revealed in a song that Kamiri’s brother Kamron is not his biological son. He shared on Facebook via VladTV that he will continue to raise him as his own child.

YoungBoy reportedly has an eighth child with the social media personality Jaslyn Mychelle.