YaYa Mayweather: NBA YoungBoy’s girlfriend facing jail time for allegedly stabbing love rival

YaYa Mayweather (Iyanna Mayweather), NBA YoungBoy’s girlfriend and Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, is reportedly facing years in prison for an alleged stabbing incident.

YaYa, 19, was reportedly arrested at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, after she allegedly stabbed her love rival and NBA YoungBoy’s baby mama, Lapattra Jacobs. She was held at Houston’s Harris County jail, according to TMZ.

She was reportedly released after posting a $30,000 bail.

Mayweather allegedly stabbed Jacobs at NBA YoungBoy’s mansion

The alleged stabbing incident happened late on Friday, April 3, at NBA YoungBoy’s mansion in Houston, according to Bossip, but Mayweather has reportedly denied the allegation that she stabbed Jacobs.

TMZ reported that Mayweather arrived at NBA YoungBoy’s mansion and found Lapattra Jacobs there. She reportedly told Jacobs to leave, claiming that she was YoungBoy’s fiancee. When Jacobs allegedly refused to leave, a confrontation ensued

During the confrontation, Mayweather allegedly grabbed two knives in the kitchen and stabbed her rival multiple times in the biceps, TMZ reported. Jacobs was transported to the hospital for treatment and she was in a stable condition.

YoungBoy was in the house when the confrontation took place, according to TMZ.

YaYa Mayweather is facing a long prison sentence

According to documents that The Blast obtained, YaYa was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, an offense considered to be a serious felony in Texas.

It carries a fine of $10,000 and a prison sentence ranging from 5 years to 99 years.

However, The Blast noted that YaYa could get away with a lighter sentence because she has no criminal record and she has never been convicted of any crime.

She has hired celebrated Houston attorney Kent Schaffer to defend her in the criminal case, according to Bossip.

According to Kent Schaffer’s website, he is a criminal defense lawyer with more than 30 years of experience. He has represented public figures, celebrities, and has been involved in high profile cases.

His clients include the former Houston Mayor Fred Hofheinz, President of the FLDS Church Wendell Nielsen, and celebrities Farrah Fawcett, Tom Sizemore, and Chace Crawford.

Schaffer told Bossip that Mayweather was “doing fine” although she remained “shaken” by the incident. He added that he expected her to be vindicated.

“Iyanna is doing fine; although she remains shaken by this unfortunate incident.”

She is due in court in August 2020 and she intends to plead not guilty, Schafer reportedly told Bossip.

Mayweather was also ordered to stay away from Lapattra Jacobs, according to The Blast.

YaYa Mayweather’s boyfriend, NBA YoungBoy (Kentrell DeSean Gaulden), is a Houston rapper who released his debut studio album Until Death Call My Name in April 2017. He is known for hit singles “Valuable Pain” and “Slime Belief.”

YoungBoy was reportedly involved in a shooting near Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles, Miami-Dade County, Florida, in May 2019. His girlfriend, Kay Marie, was wounded in the shooting.