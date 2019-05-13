Kay Marie: Who is NBA YoungBoy’s girlfriend?

NBA YoungBoy’s girlfriend Kay Marie (Kaylyn Marie Long) was shot and wounded when the rapper’s entourage came under fire on Sunday outside Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles, Miami-Dade County.

NBC Miami reported that when officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found several bullet-riddled cars. A young woman with a gunshot wound was found inside one of the cars.

According to Local 10, paramedics transported the young woman to Aventura Hospital for emergency treatment. Footage uploaded to Twitter showed someone being wheeled on a stretcher into an ambulance.

NBA Youngboy was shot at today while in his vehicle, the shooter was then chased down and killed by NBA Youngboy’s bodyguard *NBA Youngboy is okay 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/OMpsWKxxqL — Rap Spotlights (@RSpotlights) May 12, 2019

According to the Miami Herald, a witness identified the person wounded in the shooting as NBA Youngboy’s girlfriend.

Miami-Dade Police Department later confirmed that the wounded woman was NBA YoungBoy’s girlfriend Kaylyn Marie Long and that she “suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.”

It was confirmed that she was in a stable condition after receiving treatment.

Following reports that Long was wounded in the shooting, people have been searching for information about her.

Who is Kay Marie?

Kay Marie’s full name is Kaylyn Marie Long. She is 19-years-old. She is NBA YoungBoy’s latest girlfriend.

The 18-year-old rapper whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden is known to have had a string of girlfriends in recent years, including Jania, Nia, Yaya and Starr Dejanee.

YoungBoy has four kids — Taylin Gaulden, Kayden Gaulden, Kamiri Gaulden, Kacey Alexander Gaulden — from three different baby mamas, including Jania and Starr.

Starr was arrested with YoungBoy last February after she reportedly assaulted a hotel housekeeper.

Kay Marie’s Instagram

Not much is known about YoungBoy’s latest girlfriend Kay Marie, but you can find her here on Instagram.

She has nearly 77,000 followers on Instagram. She regularly posts images of herself and occasionally images of herself with NBA YoungBoy on her Instagram.

While many of the comments by her followers express admiration for her beauty, many are highly critical of her and her relationship with YoungBoy, apparently due to the rapper’s reputation.

Some of the comments, many posted long before the shooting accident, express concern for her safety due to her association with NBA YoungBoy.

Several other comments could be considered hate comments. It is uncertain how Kay Maries feels about the deluge of negative and sometimes abusive comments by her Instagram followers.

Kay Marie’s Twitter

You can find Kay Marie here on Twitter.

She has 1,812 followers on Twitter. In contrast to her Instagram, her Twitter page is a modest affair. She only joined the social media platform on January 2018. Most of her tweets are personal.

It’s ok. God got me — wop👑 (@Kayylmariee) March 11, 2019

We’re hoping that Kay Marie is able to make a full recovery.