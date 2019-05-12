NBA YoungBoy involved in a shooting near Trump resort in Sunny Isles: One person killed, young female wounded

Rapper NBA YoungBoy and his entourage were reportedly involved in a shootout on Sunday afternoon outside Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles, Miami-Dade County, Florida.

One person was killed and a young woman was wounded in the shooting, according to police sources, Local10.com reports.

Multiple gunshots were reportedly fired near Trump Beach Resort on Sunday afternoon. Although multiple sources confirm that YoungBoy and his crew were involved in the shooting, it was not immediately clear what sparked the shootout.

Some eyewitness accounts claimed that it was a drive-by shooting attempt while others said it was a road rage incident.

Local10.com reports the shooting started around 1:30 pm Sunday when two groups of rappers met near the Trump resort, got into a spat and began exchanging gunfire.

Sources claim rapper NBA YoungBoy Never Broke Again was staying at the Trump resort. He was scheduled to perform Sunday at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens.

Police confirmed one person was killed in the shooting incident.

Local10 reported that a friend of the man killed in the incident said the victim was an employee of Hertz Rental Car who was caught in the crossfire when the shooting began.

According to Local10, police said there were two related shootings in the area around Trump Intentional Beach Resort. A driver was shot but suffered non-life threatening wounds in one shooting and a man was killed in another.

The police account could explain eyewitness accounts that NB YoungBoy’s bodyguards chased someone after the first exchange of gunfire and engaged them in a second shooting at another location.

Footage showing the aftermath of the shooting was uploaded to Twitter. The video shows responders attending to a victim of the shooting.

A person is shown wheeled away by stretcher into an ambulance. NBA YoungBoy and members of his crew were reportedly in the black vehicle when the shooting started.

Eyewitnesses said YoungBoy was not hurt in the shooting but a member of his entourage was. Some reports claim the person injured in the shooting was YoungBoy’s girlfriend, Kay Marie.

Heavy reports Sunny Isles Beach Police confirmed that a 19-year old female was taken to Aventura Hospital, but it is not known whether the female was Kay Marie.

Heavy also reports that the male caught in the crossfire was killed at the Alamo Rent A Car on Collins Avenue. Police reportedly said some of the people involved in the shooting were armed with AK-47 rifles and handguns.

Police said two people were in custody in connection with the shooting and they were searching for a third person and a silver GMC Yukon with a Florida tag.