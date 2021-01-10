Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy welcome a baby boy

Yaya Mayweather and rapper NBA YoungBoy have welcomed a baby boy.

Yaya Mayweather (Iyanna Mayweather), the daughter of boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, took to her Instagram Story earlier today to share a photo of the newborn baby’s foot.

“From the very moment you arrived, I felt something new inside,” she wrote, quoting Queen Naija’s song Mama’s Hand. “I developed a love that was so unconditional and I promise to give you everything that I have.”

The Shade Room Instagram account also announced the news.

“Congratulations to #YayaMayweather, who just welcomed she and #NBAYoungboy’s baby boy!” The Shade Room wrote.

Yaya Mayweather has not yet revealed the name of her newborn son.

Reactions on social media

Meanwhile, people have been posting congratulatory messages on social media, including Instagram.

“#NBAYoungboy and #YayaMayweather just had a baby boy, Youngboy now has 7 kids at only 21 years old… Congratulations ‼️” RAPTV Instagram account wrote.

Many Twitter users also took to the platform to comment about the news.

While some congratulated Yaya, others criticized her, wondering why she chose to have a baby with a rapper who has had multiple children with multiple women and has allegedly been dating other women since Yaya became pregnant.

Floyd Mayweather confirmed Yaya’s pregnancy in November

Floyd Mayweather was the first to confirm rumors that his daughter Yaya was pregnant with NBA YoungBoy’s baby.

He confirmed the rumor in November, during an interview on Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee.

When Lee asked Floyd about rumors that Yaya was pregnant with NBA YoungBoy’s baby and how he felt about it, he said he only wanted the best for the couple.

“I just want the best for my daughter,” Floyd said. “I always want the best. If that makes her happy, then we’re happy. Me and her mother is happy.”

Yaya later took to Instagram to share a photo of her baby bump.

She also shared a post in which she thanked her mom and friends for helping her to organize a baby shower event.

Yaya and NBA YoungBoy have reportedly broken up

Yaya and NBA YoungBoy have reportedly broken up since she became pregnant. Yaya took to social media on Christmas Eve to declare she did not have a boyfriend and that she was single.

Yaya Mayweather had a tumultuous relationship with NBA YoungBoy

The news that Yaya was single despite being pregnant with NBA YoungBoy’s baby did not come as a surprise to fans.

NBA YoungBoy and Yaya had a tumultuous relationship.

Monsters and Critics reported back in April 2020 that police arrested YaYy and held her at Houston’s Harris County jail after she allegedly stabbed a love rival, Lapattra Jacobs.

The incident allegedly happened after Yaya arrived at NBA YoungBoy’s mansion in Houston and found Lapattra there. She allegedly confronted Lapattra and things escalated after that.

However, Yaya denied the allegation that she stabbed Lapattra Jacobs.

Monsters and Critics also reported in September that NBA YoungBoy was arrested on drugs and firearms charges in Baton Rouge.