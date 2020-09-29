NBA YoungBoy arrested on drug and firearms charges in Baton Rouge

NBA YoungBoy (Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) was one of 16 people police arrested in Baton Rouge on Monday, September 28, on drug and firearm charges.

NBA YoungBoy, also known professionally as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, was reportedly one of 16 arrested following a gathering on Monday night on 38th Street in the Louisiana capital.

Some social media users claim the arrest happened during a music video shoot.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, NBA YoungBoy, 20, faces multiple charges. They include drug possession, manufacturing and drug distribution, firearm possession, and stolen firearms, according to WAFB.

Others arrested along with the rapper reportedly face similar charges.

According to XXL Magazine, arrest documents reveal the details of the drug charges YoungBoy faces: Possession of Schedule I drugs, Manufacturing/Distributing Schedule II, and Schedule IV drugs.

As of Tuesday morning, a bond and court date had not been set and YoungBoy was still in police custody.

Police are reportedly investigating the incident.

NBA YoungBoy’s attorney responds

On Tuesday, NBA YoungBoy’s attorney James Manasseh reacted to news that police had arrested the rapper. The lawyer also said that his client was facing drug and firearm charges.

In the statement, Manasseh said that YoungBoy was not guilty of the crimes said to have been committed. He also stated that evidence was lacking, proving he did not do anything wrong, as WAFB reported.

“Kentrell is not guilty of any crimes. There’s nothing in the report that indicates that he did anything wrong. They arrested several people and there was no indication that he had any guns or drugs on him at the time of the arrest.”

The incident comes after NBA YoungBoy released his second studio album, Top. The album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

YoungBoy has had previous brushes with the law

YoungBoy has had multiple brushes with the law.

In 2017, he was placed on three years of probation after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm during an incident that occurred in 2016.

The rapper was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder in November 2016. This incident occurred after YoungBoy was accused of opening fire on a group of people in Baton Rouge.

He eventually pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. In August 2017 a court sentenced the rapper to a suspended ten-year prison term and three years of active supervised probation.

His probation was terminated early in December 2019.

Monsters and Critics also reported in May 2019 that YoungBoy and members of his entourage were involved in a shootout outside Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles, Miami-Dade County, Florida.

One person died in the shooting, and a young woman, identified as his girlfriend Kay Marie (Kaylyn Marie Long), was injured in the shooting.

Then, in April 2020, YaYa Mayweather — another of YoungBoy’s girlfriends as well as boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s daughter — was arrested for allegedly stabbing Lapattra Jacobs, her love rival and YoungBoy’s baby mama.