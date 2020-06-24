NBA YoungBoy vs J. Prince latest: Rap-A-Lot CEO says Valuable Pain rapper is ‘dumb boy with limited thinking ability’

J. Prince has responded after rapper Youngboy Never Broke Again (Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) told him to “mind his business.”

J. Prince (James L. Prince) described Youngboy as a “dumb boy with limited thinking ability,” who took his “kindness for weakness.”

The Rap-A-Lot CEO fired the verbal shots at Youngboy in a video he uploaded to his Instagram yesterday, titled “A MESSAGE TO DUMB BOY.”

J. Prince says in the video:

Youngboy told J. Prince to “mind his business”

The tongue-lashing statement on Instagram was in response to rapper Youngboy saying that J. Prince should “mind his f**k**g business” after burglars broke into Youngboy’s home last week and stole some of the rapper’s stuff.

The music executive got in touch with the culprits and then uploaded a video to let Youngboy and everyone know that he had found Youngboy’s missing stuff, including the keys to his Rolls Royce and McLaren.

“Lil homie Youngboy place got broke into. People went in his place, disrespected different things, and… I got a call about it. And the lil homies that went into this place wanna make that right… I got your keys to your Rolls Royce. I got your keys to your McLaren.”

NBA Youngboy did not appreciate J. Prince making a public statement about his personal affairs through a video uploaded online.

He uploaded a video in which he told J. Prince that he did not appreciate the publicity and that he should mind his business:

“It’s plenty ways to get in touch with me. Man, don’t get on no internet and do no publicly… None of that p***y **s s**t… Mind your fucking business, man.”

J. Prince answered that he was minding his business

J. Prince concluded his response to Youngboy Never Broke Again by initially striking a guardedly conciliatory tone: he said he did not consider Youngboy a friend or an enemy despite what had happened and that he would like to keep it that way.

However, he ended his statement by saying that he was minding his business when he contacted the criminals and recovered Youngboy’s stuff.

“By the way, I’m minding my business. You just too dumb to know Texas is my business and I will give you whatever you ask for. Good or bad.”

J. Prince is a well-known music promoter and CEO of Rap-A-Lot, a hip-hop record label based in Houston, Texas. He also previously managed top professional boxers, including Floyd Mayweather Jr.