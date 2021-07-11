Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live after mocking Nipsey Hussle’s death

Zerail Dijon Rivera, 21, pictured was shot to death on Instagram Live in a widely circulated video. Pic credit: IndianRedBoy/Instagram

Indian Red Boy, an Inglewood Blood gang member, was shot to death while on Instagram Live with his friend Kapone.

The 21-year-old, whose real name is Zerail Dijon Rivera, was murdered while sitting in a parked car in Hawthorne.

According to the Hawthorne police department, responding officers were called to the 14100 block of Chadron Avenue around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, July 8.

Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime.

According to Revolt.TV, Hawthorne police Lieutenant Ti Goetz said of the shooting that “it appears to have been a walk-up shooting and he appears to have been targeted,” before adding that he “appears to be a gang member.”

The shooting death of Rivera, who went by the name IndianRedBoy on Instagram, has been widely circulated online.

The graphic video shows Rivera laughing with his friend Kapone when he appears to see the shooter before several gunshots ring out.

Kapone reacts in shock to the shooting during the Instagram Live video after Rivera is shot several times, stating “what the f**k?” twice before asking the fatally wounded Rivera, “Where you at?”

Now covered in his blood, Rivera manages to utter “I’m in Hawthorne” several times as he struggles to breathe before dropping his phone.

The video, which we have chosen not to publish, is extremely graphic.

Indian Red Boy mocked Nipsey Hussle’s death on Instagram

Rivera’s friend Kapone vandalized a mural of legendary California rapper Nipsey Hussle. The video of Rivera, Kapone, and gang members disrespecting Nipsey Hussle went viral.

Indian Red Boy unapologetically mocked Nipsey Hussle on his Instagram Story by posting a picture of Kapone posing in front of the vandalized mural of the late rapper.

Hussle was shot to death at age 33 in front of his Marathon Clothing Store on March 31, 2019.

Indian Red Boy had about 16,000 followers on Instagram at the time of his death. Some media outlets are reporting that Rivera was a rapper; however, it is unclear whether he has released any music.

While he only had two posts on the social platform, he has several Instagram stories where he was posing with guns and making gang signs.

According to YouTube crime reporter End of Sentence, Rivera switched gang alliances from Holly Hood Piru in Compton to an Inglewood Blood set.

While it is speculated that his death was revenge for mocking Nipsey Hussle’s death or switching gangs, a motive has not been established by investigating officers.

Several tributes have poured in for Rivera, with several associates commenting condolences under his last Instagram photo.

Kapone, whose Instagram tag is kapaalxt8, posted several tributes to Indian Red Boy after watching him die on Instagram Live.

Many reacted to Rivera’s death video as a cautionary tale of gang culture or potential consequences for mocking the dead.