Iggy Azalea shares adorable photo with Playboi Carti’s son Onyx

Iggy Azalea at the Swisher Sweets Awards in 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Iggy Azalea shared an adorable photo with her two-year-old son Onyx.

The Australian rapper was in a relationship with Playboi Carti in 2018 for about a year before they reportedly split in December 2019.

She gave birth to Onyx in June 2020 under secrecy, confirming the rumors weeks after the baby was born.

Iggy has put Carti on blast multiple times, accusing him of neglecting his duties as a father.

The stunning Aussie rap artist claimed the Die Lit rapper had cheated on her, missed their son’s birth, and refused to sign their son’s birth certificate.

The 32-year-old recently returned to touring, putting on energetic performances on stage as she takes her son along for the ride.

Onyx looks adorable with blonde curls with his mother

Iggy shared a rare photo of her adorable son sporting a cute afro with blonde curls.

“Me & my bestie go everywhere together. Never not with me 🙇‍♀️,” she wrote in the caption of the two photos.

The mother and son duo chucked up the peace sign as the two-year-old sat on her lap while she sat on a make-up chair.

In April, Iggy took aim at her baby daddy for implying that he financially provides for her.

When asked about fatherhood, the Whole Lotta Red rapper told XXL, “I’m a father. You know what I’m saying? You know how it is having kids. I just got responsibilities. I pay a lot of bills. I take care of a lot of people. I take care of my mom. I take care of my family,” he said in the interview, continuing:

“I take care of my baby mom, I take care of my son. There’s a lot of people I take care of. So, it’s like, I gotta keep doing it.”

“Take care of me? Lmaooooo let’s not get carried away now,” she wrote after the interview was published, according to The Shade Room.

Iggy has been on tour with Pitbull putting her astonishing body on display in hot outfits.

In one photo, she wore a bodysuit that showed off every curve on her body.

She also shared a compilation video of Day 1 of the tour with her song Is That Right featuring Bia playing in the video.

“Day 1 with my Day 1s!!!,” she wrote in the caption.

Iggy responds to body shaming critics after viral twerk fest

A video of Iggy twerking went viral on TikTok and was shared on Twitter, with one person writing: “iggy really be tossin that big mf,” in reference to her large derriere.

iggy really be tossin that big mf pic.twitter.com/uFEEzAtGdb — ♋︎ (@LUXURY0RN0THING) July 20, 2022

The rapper caught wind of the comment and fired back in response.

“It’s a good thing I genuinely feel happy about myself & my body cause y’all stay in every comment section talking the most s**t about me & it’s very mean spirited & ugly. Ps. your man 100% wants to f*** me,” she wrote.

Some on Twitter argued the comment was meant as a compliment, but Fancy rapper didn’t perceive it that way.