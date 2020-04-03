Playboi Carti arrested in Clayton County after police find marijuana, oxycodone, guns in Lamborghini

Rapper Playboi Carti was arrested on Thursday for various charges related to possession of drugs and several traffic violations.

The hip-hop star, who is the boyfriend of Iggy Azalea, was reportedly arrested in Clayton County in Georgia.

It led to plenty of social media activity asking for authorities to release the rapper, which resulted in a friend stepping in to tell them to stop.

Per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, deputies in Clayton County stopped Playboi Carti, real name Jordan Carter, in his Lamborghini on Thursday due to the fact they noticed an expired tag.

A press release by Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said upon pulling over Playboi Carti, deputies found “12 bags of marijuana, 3 guns, Xanax, codeine, and oxycodone” inside the Lamborghini.

Carti was arrested on possession of marijuana charges along with passing an emergency vehicle and not having an updated sticker on the license plate, per AJC’s report.

In addition to Carti, Jaylan Tucker, age 21, was also arrested. Both men were taken to a tough “para-military jail known as the Hill-ton.”

Soon after the arrest happened, various social media images arrived online showing a mugshot of Carti along with photos of a black Lamborghini.

One Twitter user tweeted them out with the caption, “SMH THE POLICE TRIPPIN FREE PLAYBOI CARTI.”

SMH THE POLICE TRIPPIN FREE PLAYBOI CARTI pic.twitter.com/4cAKZSd4gX — ً (@YUNGPISCES_03) April 3, 2020

Free Carti trends as Playboi Carti is released

Many individuals online were posting messages including “Free Carti” on Twitter.

Some made jokes about planning a prison break or about trading hip-hop star Tekashi 6ix9ine for Carti.

Me going to free carti from jail but I still gotta stay home to not spread coronavirus pic.twitter.com/q3fDWXlg9t — ゴゴゴ Gael (@gaelcisnerosb) April 3, 2020

PLEASE SAY SIKE, IF THIS IS TRUE WE WANT TO TRADE TEKASHI. FREE CARTI pic.twitter.com/mgcaxREdz2 — Ju (@uknoju) April 3, 2020

However, the XXL Mag website indicates that a close friend, photographer Gunner Stahl, tweeted that Playboi Carti has already been released from jail.

Stahl’s caption read, “carti is at home, let’s stop the “free” stuff thanks.”

Carti’s photographer Gunner Stahl confirms that the rapper is already home, likely having to deal with the case after this #coronavirus pandemic is over. pic.twitter.com/fI1RdeqZZv — Glock Topickz (@GlockTopickz) April 3, 2020

So.. The cops found three guns, 12 bags of marijuana, Xanax, codeine and oxycodone in Playboi Carti’s car, and he was free within 24 hours of getting arrested. That’s crazy.. — BlackySpeakz (@BlackySpeakz) April 3, 2020

Playboi Carti’s music, other charges

Playboi Carti released several studio albums including 2017’s album named after himself and 2018’s Die Lit.

He is also known for several hit songs including Magnolia and wokeuplikethis featuring Lil Uzi Vert. A new album, Whole Lotta Red, is expected sometime this year.

This isn’t the hip-hop star’s first brush with the law either.

In 2017 he got into a fight with a woman at Los Angeles International Airport and was charged with domestic battery. He was released from jail a day later on a $20,000 bond and then had those charges dropped the next month.

In January of last year, Carti punched a tour bus driver and “trashed the bus” leading to a conviction.

That resulted in paying $1,030 for the assault along with $386 for damage to the driver’s windows.

As of AJC’s report, the other man arrested with Carti, who had a Beverly Hills home address, was still “in custody on multiple drug and gun charges.”