Iggy Azalea deletes Instagram, Twitter after ‘nude photos leak’

Iggy Azalea has deleted her Instagram and Twitter profiles after leaked nude photos believed to be of her went viral over the weekend.

The rapper’s accounts were all live earlier today but both were later deactivated. Her Instagram profile, with the handle @thenewclassic, displayed a message reading “Sorry, this page isn’t available,” while her Twitter account, @iggyazalea, displayed a message reading ‘Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”

It came after naked photos reported to be of the singer were widely shared on social media over the weekend. The images were said to be outtakes from a magazine photoshoot but which were never published.

They led to her name trending on Twitter, but many of the Tweets and Instagram posts shared in relation to the images were extremely crude, sexist and demeaning.

The disappearance of her accounts prompted many to offer support to her on social media.

