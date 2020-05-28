How To Get Away With Murder star Karla Souza is pregnant with her second child

How To Get Away With Murder star Karla Souza has announced she’s pregnant with her second child with husband Marshall Trenkman.

The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram to inform her nearly 4 million followers of the wonderful news, and she also took the opportunity to promote her online course Unleashed: A Journey Back To Ourselves.

Souza showed off her baby bump in two adorable photos taken in her front yard with her daughter two-year-old Gianna, who was born April 2018.

In the photos, they’re both wearing pink t-shirts with homemade captions. Gianna’s reads, “little bird,” whereas Souza’s spells, “Mama bird.”

For the caption, Souza wrote: “Those of you who have already watched module one of #Unleashed already know this, but building this course has also coincided with my pregnancy.”

“Opening up in such a deep way while creating life has been such a gift, and I’m honored to continue sharing, growing, and UNLEASHING with you all over the course of the next four weeks,” she added.

Instagram responded with good wishes for Karla Souza

At the time of writing, her post had received nearly 300,000 likes, and the comments section had been flooded with good wishes.

Celebrity make-up artist Beatriz Cisneros wrote, “You look amazing!!” Actor Michael Ealy responded with: “Congrats on #2.” Another user wrote, “Congrats mamacita!!! For everything, always.”

Souza and her husband Marshall were engaged in December 2013, and they married in May 2014.

Souza is best known for playing Laurel Castillo in ABCs legal drama How To Get Away With Murder.for five seasons, followed by a guest appearance in season six.

The Mexican actress made her television debut in 2009 and appeared in various Mexican sitcoms and movies before she decided to have a crack at Hollywood and move to California.

She has also starred in the 2013 movies Instructions Not Included and The Noble Family.

In other celebrity baby-related news

Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse announced yesterday that she is pregnant with her and her husband’s first child. On Wednesday, Pieterse posted to Instagram a back and white photo of her husband kissing her baby bump.

She wrote: “We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you.”

And Candice Bergen of Murphy Brown fame has just become a grandmother for the first time after her daughter Chloe Malle announced she’d given birth to her firstborn son baby Arthur. Bergen had previously discussed how she was “over-the-moon” excited to become a grandmother.