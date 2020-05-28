Murphy Brown actress Candice Bergen has become a grandmother for the first time after daughter gives birth

Actress Candice Bergen has become a grandmother for the first time after her daughter, Chloe Malle, gave birth to a son.

Malle, a 34-year-old contributing editor for The Vogue, gave birth to Arthur Louis Albert just last week, and she took to Instagram to announce the happy news.

Malle posted a series of adorable pictures of baby Arthur and herself and husband, Graham Albert. She revealed that the little one became into the world on May 19.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also wrote: “A week into the world and still observing strict shelter in place orders.”

In the very sweet pictures, we see Malle in a hospital gown holding her newborn son to her chest. Another pic shows dad Graham holding Arthur while he wears a face mask.

Bergen’ grandson has already met the family dog

And another photo shows Arthur meeting the family dog who is allegedly called Lloyd.

The comments section of the post was understandably filled with gushing congratulations and well wishes.

Alina Cho, former host of CNN’s Fashion: Backstage Pass, wrote: “Congratulations, Chloe‼️ He is precious‼️”Amy Astley wrote: “total joy!!! Congratulations, dear Chloe.” And Another user wrote: “welcome baby angel! You have the best mama.”

Candice Bergen was “over-the-moon excited to be a grandmother

Candice Bergen, 74, who is best known for her role as Murphy Brown in the 90s sitcom of the same name recently spoke to People about how excited the whole family was over the upcoming arrival of baby Arthur; she said, “We’re just over-the-moon excited.”

She added, “Oh, are you kidding? I can’t wait. I know better than to have suggested it to her, so I’ve never asked her, ‘Are you going to have a baby?’ I’ve been very discreet, but I’m just thrilled for her.”

The grandmother to-be also told People that her daughter had had a “very good pregnancy” that had been largely problem-free.

Malle’s father was the late French film director Louis Malle and is the brain behind BergenBags, which is the actress’s popular sideline business in making handbags for the stars.

Murphy Brown was a hugely popular CBS sitcom that ran from 1988 to 1998. Bergen played the eponymous Murphy Brown, who was a famous investigative journalist and news anchor on a fictional news network.

Murphy Brown was given a reboot in 2018 with somewhat mixed results.

In other baby-related news, Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse has just announced she is pregnant with her and her husband’s first child.

She also used Instagram to tell the world the happy news. She wrote: “We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you,” Pieterse wrote. “We will be welcoming a precious little human this October!”