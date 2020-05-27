Sasha Pieterse pregnant: When is Pretty Little Liars star’s due date?

Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse is pregnant with her and her husband’s first child! The couple made the big announcement on a very special day.

The PLL actress first announced her big news on social media this past Wednesday which is also her anniversary, bringing plenty of congratulatory messages from fans all over.

Fans are probably wondering when the due date is, and Pieterse gave an indication of that as well.

Sasha Pieterse announces pregnancy online

On Wednesday, Sasha Pieterse’s pregnancy news arrived via a post she delivered on her Instagram to over 10 million followers.

In the post, Sasha is shown in a black and white image with her husband kissing her very noticeable baby bump. She captioned it with a message to explain to followers and fans that she and husband Hudson Sheaffer are expecting her first child.

“We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you,” Pieterse wrote. “We will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever.”

In addition, Sasha thanks her husband for making her a mom and for his “unwavering” support throughout their marriage.

Based on the IG post, Sasha and her hubby will have their child by October 2020, although an official due date hasn’t been announced.

Pretty Little Liars stars, celebs congratulate Sasha on pregnancy

As expected with over 10 million followers, many fans, friends, and colleagues arrived in the comments section to wish Sasha well.

That included a number of her Pretty Little Liars co-stars. Lucy Hale wrote, “So happy for you guys!!!!!!” with three heart emojis to add extra love.

Actress Troian Bellisario, aka Spencer Hastings on PLL commented, “Over the MOON for you both! (This is one lucky human being to have chosen y’all as parents).”

Actress Janel Parrish who played Mona Vanderwaal on Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars commented, “CRYING AGAIN GOODBYE AUNTY J CANT WAIT TO MEET YOU BAB.”

Marlene King who is the woman behind the Pretty Little Liars series also offered a message to Sasha Pieterse.

“I’m beyond thrilled for you and Hudson. Congratulations, Mazel Tov,” King wrote.

Fellow Freeform actress Olivia Holt (Cloak & Dagger) commented, “omg yes yes yes u r gonna be the cutest mamaaaaaaa 💕💕!!!! congrats!!!!”

Others who commented on Sasha Pieterse’s pregnancy news included artist Molly Tarlov, The Terror: Infamy actor Derek Mio,13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Larracuente, Cougar Town actress Spencer Locke, and celebrity hairstylist Ryan Richman.