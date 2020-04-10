How the ‘Jets sign Colin Kaepernick’ hoax fooled a ton of people

Colin Kaepernick has not signed with the New York Jets.

However, many newsreaders, including at least one news outlet, were fooled by a fake news report on Thursday that Kapernick had signed with the Jets.

The report originated from two Twitter accounts, a parody SportsCenter Twitter account, and the Twitter handle @SuperToughScene, according to Fox8.

However, the real SportsCenter Twitter account did not tweet any news about Kaepernick signing with the New York Jets.

The tweet by the handle @SuperToughScene claimed the news was sourced from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, although Schefter never tweeted anything about Kaepernick being signed.

“JUST IN: tHE New York Jets have signed free agent QB Colin Kaepernick to a 1 year / $9 million contract.”

JUST IN: The New York Jets have signed free agent QB Colin Kaepernick to a 1 year / $9 million contract. (via @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/bXSZSQLtwH — Dr. McCockiner (LOOK AT PINNED TWEET) (@SuperToughScene) April 9, 2020

A news outlet was fooled by the fake report

Although anyone could have quickly confirmed that Schefter never tweeted about the Jets signing Kaepernick, many, including news reporters and Jets fans, were fooled by the post, which received tens of thousands of likes and retweets.

Former DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile cheered the news in a now-deleted tweet.

“Thank you @nyjets for signing this amazing athlete.”

Brazile later posted a tweet acknowledging her error.

Parody ‘SportsCenter’ account falsely tweets Colin Kaepernick signed https://t.co/mfBKavGppg — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) April 9, 2020

The local news station FOX8 published a report based on the tweet.

The report stated that Kaepernick was “returning to the NFL after the New York Jets signed the quarterback to the team.”

The station later realized its mistake and issued a statement that the news article was based on a fake report.

“FOX8 reported the false information in error. We apologize for the error.”

The former Mayor of Atlanta Kasim Reed also fell for the hoax.

However, a few more circumspect Twitter users immediately realized that the SportsCenter account that tweeted the news was, in fact, a parody account.

A Sportscenter parody account tweeted that Colin Kaepernick was signed to the Jets. Took 1.8 seconds to see that it was a parody account, yet thousands of people shared it. Some professional news media even reported on it! Huge example of how quick misinformation spreads — Patrick Scott Patterson (@OriginalPSP) April 9, 2020

ALWAYS check the source, people. Then seek out a second source. Only takes a few moments. What's the rush? You aren't going anywhere today. — Patrick Scott Patterson (@OriginalPSP) April 9, 2020

The @SuperToughScene Twitter handle later posted another tweet to celebrate its success.

“folks, it appears that I have done it once again.”

folks, it appears that I have done it once again. — Dr. McCockiner (LOOK AT PINNED TWEET) (@SuperToughScene) April 9, 2020

The celebratory tweet received many approving responses, but a few Twitter users thought the account should be suspended for spreading misinformation.

I'm all for a good prank, but this wasn't cool. There's too much "fake news" out there as it is. Honestly, @Twitter should suspend your shit. — Joshua Supports @DanforMontana 🧢 (@J_Frick3) April 9, 2020

TMZ reported that Colin Kaepernick is reaching to the New York Jets

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Kaepernick, who has been training and working out to keep fit, reached out to the Jets and other teams in hopes of landing a deal and returning to the NFL for the 2020 season.

According to TMZ, sources close to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback said he believes he would be a great fit for the Jets.