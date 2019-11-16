Colin Kaepernick workout: Patriots’ Tom Brady comments on situation for former 49ers QB

With the Colin Kaepernick workout event arriving on Saturday, many individuals were weighing in on the topic of the former 49ers star possibly returning to the NFL. That included the man that a lot of fans and analysts consider to be the G.O.A.T. of football — New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady.

Based on his comment, Brady seems to be showing support for the man who led San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance — before he was seemingly exiled from the league.

What was Tom Brady’s comment about Colin Kaepernick?

According to CBS Boston WBZ 4’s report, Tom Brady recently talked with Jim Gray during his Westwood One show. During his time on the show, Brady spoke about the workout that Kaepernick was given to show his talents to NFL teams on Saturday.

“I think being a pro quarterback is very challenging in and of itself,” Tom Brady commented to Jim Gray. “To have time off is a challenge, but Colin’s overcome a lot of challenges in his career, and he’s always found a way to produce. He’s very mentally tough, and I think it’s pretty cool that he’s getting that opportunity,” the Patriots’ QB said.

In 2017, Tom Brady also voiced his support for Kaepernick in an interview with CBS. He mentioned that he hoped the former NFL star would get another chance to be in the league.

Will Colin Kaepernick sign with an NFL team?

This Saturday’s Colin Kaepernick workout seems to bring a decent chance for the former NFL quarterback to return to the league.

On Friday, ESPN reported that more than 24 teams were planning to attend the workout event. In addition, they reported that it would be video recorded for non-attending teams to check out Kaepernick’s session.

Kaepernick hasn’t been with any NFL teams since March of 2017. Back then, he opted out of his 49ers contract to become a free agent. However, his 2016 kneeling during the national anthem ahead of games to protest systematic racism put him in headlines and gained supporters.

The protest also led to harsh criticism from many people, including President Donald Trump.

Kaepernick and a fellow 49ers player also filed grievances against the league. The NFL settled with both players who had filed grievances against the league for colluding against them being able to play.

While some people, including Kap’s former teammate, feel that Saturday’s workout is merely a publicity stunt, it’s been rumored that a few teams are legitimately interested in Kap. Those specific teams aren’t known, though. There are certainly some NFL teams in need of a capable quarterback right now.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

It’s entirely possible that one of those teams could sign Colin Kaepernick before the end of the month, or year, based on that major need. Among the interested teams attending the workout is none other than Tom Brady’s New England Patriots, but it’d be surprising if they signed Kap.