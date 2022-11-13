How did Donda West pass away? Kanye West claims mom was sacrificed but here’s the truth

Kanye West’s latest claims don’t exactly line up with the facts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kanye West is known for saying some of the most outrageous things, but in his latest rant, he dished out some of his craziest conspiracy theories.

The Shade Room exclusively shared a clip of Kanye speaking to the paparazzi, and in his speech, he claimed that his mother “was sacrificed.” “My momma ain’t here. My momma was sacrificed.”

Kanye’s mother, Donda West, died in 2007 after undergoing several cosmetic procedures the day before. Her official cause of death was listed as “coronary artery disease and multiple post-operative factors.” The surgeon that performed the operation stated that the surgery went fine.

Donda, 58, went to Dr. Jan Adams for liposuction, a tummy tuck, and a breast reduction. Jan Adams was already in danger of getting his medical license revoked due to two medical malpractice lawsuits filed against him and was also under review by the Medical Board of California because of several alcohol-related arrests.

Donda had significant health issues at the time of surgery, including high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and cardiac artery damage. She had previously gone to another surgeon to get the procedures done and was turned away due to her high risk of having a heart attack.

After Donda’s death, then-governor Arnold Schwarzenegger signed a new law that made it mandatory for patients to receive a complete medical exam and clearance before receiving any elective cosmetic surgery.

Kanye West says he can’t be controlled like Jay-Z and Beyonce

Kanye didn’t just speak of his mother in the clip. He also said that he would not be controlled by the entities that have power over some of his fellow celebrities.

Kanye said, “I can say whatever I want and not go to jail. They can’t control me; you get what I’m saying? They can control Shaq. They can control Charles Barkley. They can control LeBron James. They can control Jay-Z and Beyonce, but they can’t control me.” It is unclear who the “they” Kanye speaks of actually are.

Kanye even mentioned Minister Louis Farrakhan saying, “I love you, but I don’t care who you are.” Minister Farrakhan spoke publicly about the controversy behind Kanye’s infamous antisemitic remarks.

Minister Farrakhan actually defended Kanye on his podcast, along with disgraced and suspended NBA player Kyrie Irving, for their antisemitic remarks. He also defended Kanye back in October for the comments, saying that Kanye doesn’t owe anyone an apology.

Kanye West names other deaths that he feels are sacrifices

Kanye doesn’t feel like his mother was the only one that was sacrificed. He mentioned a few others that he felt were similarly sacrificed.

Kanye mentioned the death of Michael Jordan’s father, James Jordan, who was shot during a car robbery in 1993. Daniel Andre Green shot James while he slept in the car his son bought for him and then stole the vehicle.

Kanye also mentioned Bill Cosby’s son Ennis Cosby who died in 1997 during a failed robbery attempt, and Dr. Dre’s son Andre Young Jr. Andre was found dead of a heroin and morphine overdose in 2008.