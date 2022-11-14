Kanye West’s latest rant takes aim at Jay-Z and Beyonce, claims Donda West was a sacrifice

Kanye West name-drops a ton of celebs in his latest rant. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kanye claimed on November 3 that he wouldn’t be talking to anyone for a month, but apparently, that is not the case. Recently, Kanye was filmed going on a bizarre rant to the paparazzi, and he named dropped several celebrities along the way.

In the rant, Kanye stated that he couldn’t be controlled because he hadn’t committed any crimes. He then said he could “say whatever he wants.”

Kanye said, “I can say whatever I want and not go to jail. They can’t control me; you get what I’m saying? They can control Shaq. They can control Charles Barkley. They can control LeBron James. They can control Jay-Z and Beyonce. But they can’t control me. You see, it ain’t no name I won’t name. It’s up!”

Kanye then went on to discuss his mother, claiming she was sacrificed. Donda West died in November 2007 after complications from plastic surgery.

Kanye said, “My momma ain’t here. My momma was sacrificed. You can’t send none of ya’ll Meek Mills, ya’ll Puffy’s, ya’ll Lil Boosie’s. None of those people that have to listen to ya’ll. I never killed nobody. I’m the pu**y that never killed nobody. But that means I can say whatever I want.”

Kanye continued by naming a few more people he felt were sacrificed like his mother. He spoke about Michael Jordan’s father, who was killed in a car robbery, Bill Cosby’s son, that was killed in an attempted robbery, and Dr. Dre’s son, who died of an accidental overdose.

Kanye West addresses religious leader’s words

After Minister Louis Farrakhan spoke about Kanye’s antisemitic comments and the comments from disgraced and currently suspended NBA player Kyrie Irving, Kanye was not happy. Kanye mentioned the Minister in his rant despite the Minister defending him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Minister Farrakhan defended Kanye when he first spoke the comments, saying that Kanye owes no one an apology for his words.

The minister again reiterated those feelings in a 50-minute podcast where he defended the two, saying that the controversy behind their words is causing a division in the Black community.

Kanye’s recent rants have cost him billions

Kanye has lost billions of dollars after going on the podcast Drink Champs and spewing his antisemitic comments. After losing his deal with Adidas, he went from the Forbes Billionaire List to a net worth of 400 million in a day.

Others that have dropped Kanye are Foot Locker, Gap, Vogue, Balenciaga, Def Jam, and CAA, his talent agency. Kanye even went to Instagram to say that he lost two billion dollars in a day.

Kanye obviously isn’t concerned with the loss of income.