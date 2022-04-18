Hip Hop legend DJ Kay Slay dead at 55 after COVID-19 battle

DJ Kay Slay was one of the most prominent figures in the early to mid-2000s mixtape era. Pic credit: @DJKaySlay/Instagram

Hip Hop icon DJ Kay Slay died at 55 months after a COVID-19 battle.

He was hospitalized with the virus four months ago in December and continued to suffer from complications related to the illness, which caused his death.

The New York-based Hip Hop star, real name Keith Grayson, death was confirmed by his family with a statement.

Grayson is an influential figure in Hip Hop, and numerous tributes have been pouring in following news of his death.

DJ Kay Slay’s family releases a statement

As news of Grayson’s death hit social media, his family released a heart-warming statement via New York radio station HOT 97.

“Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay,” the family wrote in a tribute, continuing: “A dominant figure in Hip Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations.”

They continued the statement by asking for privacy: “In memory of DJ Kay Slay, our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for their prayers and well wishes during this difficult time. We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve this tragic loss.”

Four days ago, Hip Hop artist manager Wack 100 gave an update about Kay Slay’s battle with COVID-19.

“UPDATE ‼️ @djkayslay still fighting. He’s been off the #ECMO machine for couple weeks now . Let’s continue our prayers as our brother continues to fight 🙏🏾.”

Tributes pour in for DJ Kay Slay

The late DJ released six studio albums in his career, The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1, The Streetsweeper, Vol. 2, More Than Just a DJ, The Big Brother, Hip Hop Frontline, and The Soul Controller in 2021.

He has worked with artists such as Ice-T, Shaq, A$AP Rocky, Coke La Rock, KRS-One, Kool G Rap, Ghostface Killah, Cam’Ron, Bun B, and many others.

The artist was referred to by The New York Times as “Hip Hop’s One-Man Ministry of Insults.”

He started his career as a highly-regarded graffiti artist before becoming a disc jockey as a hobby which turned into an iconic career. Social media is flooded with tributes for the late DJ Kay Slay.

Ice-T led tributes mourning DJ Kay Slay with a statement.

“We lost one of the most SOLID MFs in HipHop.. I’ve been checking in on him his whole struggle in the Hospital. I honestly thought he was gonna pull through. This truly Hurts… F Covid. RIP to the Drama King 👑 #Kay Slay”

A fan credited Kay Slay for helping him develop as a DJ.

Another fan recalled how a DJ Kay Slay mixtape changed his life.

DJ KAY SLAY CHANGED MY LIFE WITH THIS MIXTAPE WHEN I WAS IN 6TH GRADE AND IM FOREVER AND A DAY GRATEFUL FOR THE DRAMA KING!!!!!



RIP KAY SLAY

Another paid tribute to his contributions to Hip Hop in the last four decades.

DJ Kay Slay aka Dez, the legendary graffiti artist turned prolific DJ, reportedly passed away this evening.



At the time of his untimely death, DJ Kay Slay was reportedly single. However, he was private about his personal life, so his relationship status was unclear.

Rumors are circulating that former video vixen Buffie Carruth, better known as Buffie the Body, is Kay Slay’s wife. However, these rumors are false; they briefly dated many years ago.