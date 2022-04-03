Rapper Ice-T shows off a shirtless mirror selfie: ‘Hold up, not bad for 64’

Ice-T has three children from three different relationships. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Ice-T goes shirtless to share a selfie in a moment of self-love. The 64-year-old actor and rapper showed off his impressive physique with a mirror selfie.

Ice-T has juggled a career in music and acting for several decades. He has starred as NYPD Detective Odafin Tutuola on the NBC long-running police drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for 22 years.

In 2020, he released his seventh studio album with his heavy metal band, Body Count.

Ice-T goes shirtless for a mirror selfie

“Just walked by my mirror and said..’Hold up, not bad for 64..’ If I say so myself! Lol 💎,” he wrote in the caption.

Ice-T donned just black pants with an extravagant belt buckle as he held up the camera for a full-length view of his toned abs and muscular arms.

“You should be walking by that mirror and saying to yourself “damn, not bad for 35! Looking good as always ice!💪🏻,” a fan wrote.

“CoCo is one lucky lady! 🔥” another added in reference to his wife Coco Austin.

A fan told the 66-year-old actor to keep up the hard work, writing, “Hell yeah Ice holding it down Brother 💪🏽✊🏽👑😍.”

Pic credit: @Icet/Instagram

The Law & Order: SVU actor aging gracefully should come as no surprise as he is a noted teetotaler.

On Twitter, Ice bragged about his impressive discipline:

“Ice Fact: I have zero tattoos. Have never smoked weed or cigarettes. And don’t drink alcohol…. Now THATS Gangsta…”

Ice Fact: I have zero tattoos. Have never smoked weed or cigarettes. And don’t drink alcohol…. Now THATS Gangsta… pic.twitter.com/m0X3LIgSaw — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 4, 2015

Ice-T married model Coco Austin in 2002, and the couple appeared on the E! reality TV series Ice Loves Coco, which followed their romantic life together.

In 2015, the couple had their first child together, daughter Chanel. He has two children, daughter LeTesha Marrow and son Ice Tracy Marrow Jr..

He recently paid tribute to his wife Coco on her birthday last month.

“Today is @Coco ‘s Birthday! I personally celebrate THIS day EVERY day. Simply because you were born & have made me the Happiest man. You’re an incredible mother & the Nicest person I’ve ever met.I love you to death and you Definitely get Better every year! HappyBirthday Baby ❤️.”

Producer for Ice-T’s movie was shot to death in NYC

Writer and producer Joseph ‘Taheim’ Bryan was shot dead while sitting in his new Mercedes-Benz in August last year, according to Deadline.

The rapper mourned his death on social media, saying that he was followed home and murdered, leaving behind a wife and daughter.

MFs Killed my friend last night.I’m not in a good place behind this.Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves.He wrote & we made the film EqualStandard together.He leaves a Wife&Daughter.Dirty MFs followed him home and Murdered him.Pic @iamtaheim1st @mobbdeephavoc @tobiastruv pic.twitter.com/eo6vcMc1zn — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 20, 2021

The movie, Equal Standard, was released in 2020, and no arrests have been reported for Bryan’s murder.