Here’s why Prince William had to step in for King Charles in Paris

Prince William recently traveled to Paris to attend the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral and represented his father, King Charles, at the event.

This year, Prince William has stepped in for his father while simultaneously carrying out his royal duties and caring for his ailing wife, Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton made news during the year after a planned abdominal surgery that necessitated months of preventative cancer treatments and healing.

Prince William was also present to represent the monarchy during the 80th anniversary of D-Day earlier in the year, although King Charles couldn’t attend because of doctor’s orders.

This time, Prince William represents his father at the opening of Notre Dame Cathedral after the horrific fire in April 2019.

Reopening the beloved medieval church has taken five long years of work, and a representative of the United Kingdom needed to be at the sacred event.

Prince William replaced King Charles at the behest of the government

King Charles takes weekly cancer treatments and only paused them during his tour of Australia and Samoa. King Charles’ health may have played a part in Prince William stepping in for his ailing dad during the reopening of Notre Dame in Paris.

The Independent quoted a Palace spokesperson who confirmed why Prince William traveled to Paris hours after showing up for Kate at her Christmas concert.

The Palace spokesperson said, “The Prince of Wales will travel to Paris tomorrow to attend the ceremony marking the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral. His Royal Highness is traveling at the request of His Majesty’s Government on behalf of the United Kingdom.”

Several of the world’s dignitaries, including Mrs. Jill Biden, President-elect Donald Trump, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Prince William, were in attendance alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

Prince William shared several event photos on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

A wonderful event to celebrate the reopening of the @notredameparis.



It is an immense achievement to renovate such a beautiful and culturally important building. Thank you and well done to everyone who has been a part of this project.



Also a pleasure to spend time with… pic.twitter.com/PKzCbwR27J — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 7, 2024

Prince William called the event “wonderful” and shared that it was a “pleasure” to spend time with the President of France and the President-elect of the United States.

Prince William and the children showed up for Kate at her concert

Kate has been spending time behind the scenes working on her annual Christmas concert while she has been recuperating from her preventative cancer treatments and healing from her surgery earlier in the year.

Prince William and his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, all attended the concert at Westminster Abbey.

It is excellent to see Kate back to work doing what she loves with her family, especially during the holidays.

PEOPLE Magazine reports that Kate shared this sentiment at the concert, “I didn’t know this year was going to be the year that I’ve just had.”

Many look forward to the annual Christmas concert with Kate’s help, and this one, Together at Christmas Carol Service, looks like one not to be missed.