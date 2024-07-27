Here’s why Prince William and King Charles are allegedly fighting over helicopters

An upcoming book, slated to be released in late August 2024, discusses an alleged clash between King Charles and Prince William.

Robert Jobson wrote the book Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, and it looks like quite a read.

Robert Jobson is a royal author and journalist who has written about several royals, including King Charles, Prince Phillip, Princess Diana, and Prince William.

It is not surprising that Kate Middleton is the subject of his next book, as she is on everyone’s mind as she battles for her health.

Kate has had just two public duties in 2024 since she is in the midst of preventative cancer treatments, and it makes sense that people are wondering about her life.

Robert’s book has revealed King Charles’s alleged conflict with Prince William over his family’s safety.

King Charles did not want Prince William to put his family at risk

Prince William was a Royal Air Force’s Search and Rescue Squad member and served for three years and, according to the BBC, knows how to fly helicopters.

Hello! Magazine reports that Queen Elizabeth gave Prince William a helicopter for his thirty-second birthday, even though she was still upset about the death of Air Commodore John Blount, who was flying a helicopter in 1967. He was the Captain of the Queen’s Flight.

Prince William has taken his family, including Kate and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, on helicopter rides.

With King Charles ascending to the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and his three children are in the direct line of accession, which worries the king.

King Charles is battling cancer, and while he is back to his public duties, the fact of his mortality must weigh on him significantly.

According to the new book, King Charles allegedly disagreed with Prince William about helicopter flights, which could endanger the royal line, The Daily Mail reports.

While Prince William has allegedly refused to stop flying his family on helicopter flights, King Charles has asked him to sign a formal acknowledgment of the safety concerns while taking full responsibility.

It is daunting to take the lives of your wife and children into your hands, no matter how much experience one has with flying, and King Charles is allegedly worried about their lives.

Prince George just celebrated a birthday

Earlier in the week, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photo of their oldest son, Prince George, on X (formerly Twitter).

He turned eleven on July 22, 2024.

Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!



— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2024

Happy Birthday, Prince George! May you have many more!