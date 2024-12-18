Here’s why Meghan Markle’s cooking show may stay off the menu at Netflix

Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated cooking show for Netflix may face an uncertain fate, leaving fans and critics speculating about what could have been.

Meghan Markle has been working on her cooking show, which was supposed to help launch her American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand.

Netflix greenlit the project, which finished filming after Prince Harry’s Polo project, but things are not going as smoothly as they thought.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal hinges on hitting it out of the ballpark with these projects.

Public relations expert Eric Schiffer told Newsweek that Prince Harry and his Polo docuseries are “proof that money can’t buy good content,” referring to the rumored $100 million Nexflix paid to Prince Harry and Meghan.

Now, a Netflix insider is sharing some news that is not good for Meghan and Prince Harry and the future of their Netflix deal, which will end next year.

Meghan’s cooking show may never air, according to an insider

The Daily Mail reports that a Netflix insider says that the streaming service is not impressed with Polo’s reception and that Meghan’s cooking show may never air.

The insider said of the $100 million Netflix deal ending next year, “There won’t be another deal. There may be one-offs, but that’s it” for Prince Harry and Meghan.

The trailer for Polo promised a fun docuseries with “dirty, sexy boys,” but it failed to impress many fans and did not show Prince Harry or Meghan in the five episodes.

Another expert, Nick Ede, told The Daily Mail, “The new polo documentary hasn’t received good reviews, and this is another foray into producing from Meghan and Harry.”

Prince Harry and Meghan failed to attract the viewers Netflix wanted, and if the insider is right, they may not air Meghan’s cooking show.

Oprah may have snubbed Meghan at a party

Oprah Winfrey threw an amazingly lavish birthday party for her best friend, Gayle King, but Meghan was not there.

Oprah’s best friend for 50 years, Gayle, celebrated her 70th birthday and almost had a “heart attack” over the surprise.

Meghan was not at the party, and online fans speculated she did not receive an invitation.

One fan said, “Meghan Markle WAS NOT Invited.”

Another said that Meghan is “being cutout and cold-shouldered by Oprah and Gayle. They don’t want her in their circle.”

It would be too bad for Meghan if this were true. Oprah has always seemingly been on Prince Harry and Meghan’s side. She could be a great asset to them and their future projects, but not if they are being snubbed.