Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Polo could be a ‘nail in the coffin’ for Netflix deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a dream team that keeps working hard to find a breakout hit for Netflix to prolong their deal with them.

The royal couple entered a breathtaking deal with Netflix rumored to be worth $100,000,000 almost five years ago, but that gravy train could end if they don’t produce a hit.

Prince Harry and Meghan repeatedly tried to produce hits for Netflix following the premiere of their Harry & Meghan show in 2022, but so far, nothing has worked as well as they hoped.

Prince Harry and Meghan presented Live to Lead, which aired on Netflix shortly after their self-titled show. Heart of Invictus followed in 2023.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s new Netflix offering is not doing well, and the royal couple needs it to keep Netflix from approaching them for a contract renewal.

Polo, Prince Harry, and Meghan’s latest Netflix offering is not resonating with fans. Experts say it could do poorly this Christmas season, which would not benefit their Netflix deal.

Polo could be the ‘nail in the coffin’ for Prince Harry and Meghan

Polo aired on Netflix recently, and Prince Harry and Meghan are hoping for a win with this series, but things are not going as well as hoped.

Nick Ede, a United Kingdom brand and culture expert, spoke to the Daily Mail about Prince Harry and Meghan’s new docuseries Polo and the dismal reviews it is getting from critics.

He said of the new show Polo, “It’s more than likely to fair badly when up against blockbusters like Black Dove and safe Lindsay Lohan Christmas films. This could be a nail in the coffin for their deal with the streaming giant who now use algorithms to make sure their programming is perfect for their subscribers.”

According to Nick Ede, the Polo show features Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, Prince Harry’s good friend and polo star. We don’t get to see the pair much. This looks like it’s Oh No! Rather than Polo!”

If this show isn’t a breakout hit, Prince Harry and Meghan’s deal with Netflix may not be renewed.

What are fans saying about Polo?

Fans of the royal family who have watched the new Polo show are talking about it on Instagram.

One fan said, “I like them, but gosh…I was quite bored.”

One fan, who said they like Prince and Harry and Meghan just fine, said, “It feels out of touch and self-serving.” They then mentioned that Prince Harry and Meghan need a new public relations team.

Another fan thought there were “really dull bits” in the docuseries.

They keep trying to rebrand themselves, and perhaps they will find the right way.