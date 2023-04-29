Here’s what Blake Lively will be doing instead of attending the Met Gala

After topping the best-dressed lists at last year’s Met Gala, Blake Lively has other plans in 2023.

While fashion fans were undoubtedly excited to see what the actress would cook up this year, Blake revealed she wouldn’t attend the 2023 Met Gala.

Every year the fashion elite descend upon New York City for a historic night of artistry and elegance.

As fashionistas, including Dua Lipa and Paris Hilton, pay tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, Blake has other plans.

As it turns out, Blake’s plans are incredibly relatable, allowing her to tune into the fashion parade.

Additionally, Blake’s 2022 Met Gala look might appear as she watches from afar.

Blake Lively won’t attend the 2023 Met Gala, but she will watch

According to Blake, she will be watching the 2023 Met Gala. However, she’ll be watching from the comforts of her couch.

On Thursday, Blake was on hand for the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store in Manhattan.

The Gossip Girl actress turned heads with a divisive look, including very curly hair.

Blake revealed during a red-carpet interview she would tune into the show. She joked that she would wear her iconic 2022 Met Gala look as she watched — from her couch.

The mother of four revealed, “I will be watching on my couch on Monday.”

As for the Met Gala, this year’s theme is A Line of Beauty.

Although Blake won’t attend the event, her 2022 Met Gala look is certainly worth revisiting.

Blake Lively’s Versace 2022 Met Gala gown

The theme of the 2022 Met Gala was In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

Guests wore ensembles inspired by gilded glamour, a reference to the United States of America’s Gilded Age, where excess reigned supreme.

Perhaps no one encapsulated the theme’s energy better than Blake Lively, who stunned in Versace and topped best-dressed lists.

Blake donned a gown that referenced the Statue of Liberty, Grand Central Station, and Empire State Building, complete with a bronze-to-green ombré train.

The Gossip Girl alum participated in an interview on the red carpet, meeting up with LaLa Anthony and sharing information about her beautiful dress.

As Blake revealed, her gown was an ode to Lady Liberty, including the oxidization of the iconic statue featuring primarily copper with visible portions of green.

Blake explained, “I arrived copper, and then, like New York City classic architecture, I patinaed.”

The actress continued, “This is architecture from the Empire State Building. Lots of little references.”

To top it all off, Blake’s crown included a gem for each of the 25 windows in the Statue of Liberty.