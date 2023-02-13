Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their fourth child together before Super Bowl LVII.

The 35-year-old actress has three daughters — born in 2014, 2016, and 2019 — with the Green Lantern star. She has not yet revealed the gender of her fourth baby.

Lively hinted at the birth of her baby with an Instagram post on Sunday.

The beauty wore a fitted tank top tucked into denim jeans in the photo with her large baby bump noticeably missing.

She shared a photo of herself, her husband Reynold, and his mom, Tammy Reynolds, at home in a cozy snap.

In the series of pictures in the post, she also shared the meals she indulged in as they watched the Super Bowl. However, she didn’t mention the baby news in her caption, writing, “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy.”

Page Six confirmed that Lively has welcomed a fourth child. However, it is unclear when exactly she gave birth.

The actress got many reactions in her comment section, none of which were related to the Super Bowl.

“She discreetly gives birth and then looks like this right afterward in a tight shirt. She’s good at this. 😂,” a commenter wrote.

One of her followers was also impressed that Lively fit into her clothes.

“I mean, jealous you fit into jeans. My last baby is 96 months and I’m still wearing leggings.”

Another was surprised that she had already given birth, writing, “Wait did you have the baby?”

Blake Lively’s IG comment section reacts to her post-baby body. Pic credit: @blakelively/Instagram

Days after the new year, Lively shared a must-see joke of a before-and-after baby bump photo with her trainer.

The Gossip Girl alum first revealed her pregnancy in September 2022 at a red-carpet event. She then put the paparazzi on blast for stalking her house and accused them of scaring her children. Lively shared baby bump photos on social media in an attempt to get the photo hogs to leave her home.

While the parents may be busy with their full household and new baby, both Blake and Ryan have remained steady in their careers and have new projects on the horizon.

Blake Lively is set to star in the upcoming movie It Ends With Us

Lively is set to join Justin Baldoni in the movie adaption of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel It Ends With Us, according to Deadline.

The outlet reported that the actress is one of the executive producers of the film.

The movie is about a girl named Lily who has finished college and falls in love with a man named Ryle, but her first love reappears and complicates her new relationship.

Ryan Reynolds to star in new series Underdogs for National Geographic

As for Reynolds, he is set to star in the new series Underdogs for National Geographic.

The actor will narrate the series, which follows the story of “underdogs of the natural world” in reference to little-known animals and their habits.

According to the teaser clip, it is a 10-part series and will come sometime in 2025.