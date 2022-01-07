Here’s what Andrew Garfield had to say about Spider-Man: No Way Home role

Andrew Garfield opened up about Spider-Man: No Way Home. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

The cat’s been out of the bag for a few weeks now. After months of denying rumors, the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home movie saw some exciting cameos. If a spoiler warning is still necessary, take this as such: This article contains spoilers about Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The threequel to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man series saw the return of two previous Spider-Man actors. Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appeared to reprise their respective roles as the movie ripped open the multiverse.

Garfield recently commented about his time on set. Little has been shared about his filming experience as the actor was adamant to keep his cameo under wraps which resulted in millions of surprised fans.

Garfield said the role brought him ‘closure’

Speaking with the entertainment outlet Variety, Garfield shared that reprising his The Amazing Spider-Man role in the MCU’s latest superhero movie gave him “closure” from the abrupt ending to his run.

The 38-year-old actor said, “I am so grateful. I’m just really, really grateful that I got to tie up some loose ends for the Peter that I was playing. I love that character and I’m grateful that I got to work with these incredible actors, this incredible director, and Marvel in conjunction with Sony. It was joyful, and a feeling of closure for me.”

He continued to explain that the movie honored Holland’s Peter Parker while still healing Garfield’s character. “I got to step back in and get some healing for him. And also really supporting [Holland’s] Peter, and honoring his character completing that trilogy, not distracting or detracting from it,” he added.

When asked if he would return to take over the Spider-Man mantle, Garfield said that he would “if it felt right.” Reeling it in from the web-slinging and high-powered action, the actor truly admires the character’s “working-class” ethics. Garfield expressed, “He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that.”

He went on to say, “If there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.”

Antics with Tobey Maguire

With spoilers running wild and many fans having already seen Spider-Man: No Way Home (except for Sebastian Stan, of course), Garfield has been fielding questions about the superhero movie. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the Tick, Tick, Boom star shared a funny story about sneaking into a movie theater with Tobey Maguire — his own personal “Spider-Man hero.”

“I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey; me and Tobey snuck into a theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together,” Garfield said, igniting fan responses all over Twitter.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t shared where or when he snuck into a movie theater, so die-hard fans will never know whether or not they were in the room with the two iconic Spider-Man stars.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently playing in theaters.